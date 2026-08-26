Figure skating-Olympic champion Liu to sit out 2026-27 season

Olympic gold medallist Alysa ​Liu said on Tuesday ​she will sit ‌out the ​upcoming season to fine-tune her technique but reassured fans she would return ‌to the sport. Liu became the first American woman since 2002 to capture Olympic gold in women's singles at this ‌year's Milano Cortina Games, where she also helped the ‌United States to gold in the team event.

"I always want to challenge myself in new ways, so my artistry and skating can ⁠evolve," ​Liu wrote ⁠in a social media post, adding that she would take time ⁠to "recalibrate". "It's important to me that my sport reflects my personal ​growth.

"So fear not, I'll be back, and in the ⁠meantime I'll be rooting for my teammates near and far." In an ⁠interview ​with NBC Sports on Tuesday, Liu said she was planning to work on her "overall artistry, spins, jumps, ⁠everything" during her break from competition and intended to return ⁠in the ⁠2027-28 season.

"I just felt this was right. So I'm trusting my instincts," she added.