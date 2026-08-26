Motorcycling-Ogura withdraws from Aragon GP due to injury

Trackhouse Racing rider ​Ai Ogura will miss ​this week's ‌Aragon Grand ​Prix after suffering a fracture to his left hand while ‌training in Japan, the MotoGP team said on Wednesday. The 25-year-old will skip the event for the second ‌year in succession after suffering a leg injury ‌in 2025.

"On arrival in Europe, the fracture close to his left thumb has been found to require surgery which ⁠he ​will undergo ⁠on Thursday," Trackhouse said in a post on Instagram. Ogura's ⁠absence is a setback for the Japanese rider, who ​claimed his maiden MotoGP victory at the Dutch ⁠Grand Prix in Assen in June and sits third in ⁠the ​riders' standings.

Ogura trails championship leader Jorge Martin of Aprilia by 37 points ahead of ⁠the August 28-30 race at Aragon. Trackhouse said Italian test ⁠rider Lorenzo ⁠Savadori would replace Ogura for the Spanish Grand Prix weekend.