Apple sets Sept. 9 date for next iPhone launch event

Apple ​will host its ​next launch event ‌on September ​9, senior executive Greg Joswiak said in a post ‌on X, with the company expected to unveil its newest iPhone series and potentially its ‌long-awaited foldable phone at the event.

The first ‌foldable iPhone is expected to be a crucial landmark for Apple, with analysts saying the high-end ⁠devices would ​be the ⁠main driver of higher selling prices and margin growth ⁠for the company. The device is also expected ​to be Apple's challenge to the dominance ⁠of Samsung Electronics in the niche but growing foldable ⁠smartphone ​market.

The launch would also mark new CEO John Ternus's first major event - ⁠Ternus is set to take the helm at ⁠Apple ⁠on September 1, as Tim Cook transitions to the role of ‌executive ‌chairman.