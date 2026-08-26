Lawmakers seek probe into US failure to enforce airline passenger privacy rules
Two Democratic U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday asked a congressional watchdog agency to investigate the Transportation Department's failure to ensure privacy of airline passengers.
Senator Ron Wyden and Representative Shontel Brown asked the Government Accountability Office to investigate USDOT, saying it has never brought any enforcement cases tied to passenger data for over 40 years "despite numerous widely-publicized privacy disasters impacting hundreds of millions of travelers."