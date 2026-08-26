Lawmakers seek probe into US failure to enforce airline passenger privacy rules

​Two Democratic ‌U.S. lawmakers on ​Wednesday asked a ‌congressional watchdog agency to investigate the Transportation Department's ‌failure to ensure privacy of ‌airline passengers.

Senator Ron Wyden and Representative Shontel ⁠Brown ​asked ⁠the Government Accountability Office to ⁠investigate USDOT, saying it has ​never brought any enforcement ⁠cases tied to ⁠passenger ​data for over 40 years "despite numerous ⁠widely-publicized privacy disasters impacting hundreds ⁠of ⁠millions of travelers."