Lawmakers seek probe into US failure to enforce airline passenger privacy rules

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2026 23:33 IST | Created: 26-08-2026 23:33 IST
Lawmakers seek probe into US failure to enforce airline passenger privacy rules

​Two Democratic ‌U.S. lawmakers on ​Wednesday asked a ‌congressional watchdog agency to investigate the Transportation Department's ‌failure to ensure privacy of ‌airline passengers.

Senator Ron Wyden and Representative Shontel ⁠Brown ​asked ⁠the Government Accountability Office to ⁠investigate USDOT, saying it has ​never brought any enforcement ⁠cases tied to ⁠passenger ​data for over 40 years "despite numerous ⁠widely-publicized privacy disasters impacting hundreds ⁠of ⁠millions of travelers."

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