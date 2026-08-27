US judge again blocks Texas law targeting drag acts as unconstitutional

A federal judge on Tuesday again blocked a Texas ​law restricting public drag performances, ruling ​for a second time that the ‌legislation ​passed in the heavily Republican state violated the U.S. Constitution's free speech protections. "For those who find such activities as described in ‌this case offensive, the solution is relatively simple ... just don't go," U.S. District Judge David Hittner wrote in his opinion — the second time the Texas-based judge has found the measure in violation of the ‌Constitution's First Amendment. The law, Texas Senate Bill 12, had previously been tossed by Hittner in ‌2023 but was allowed to take effect in 2026 during an appeal.

In his Tuesday ruling, Hittner wrote that the law is "unconstitutionally vague," adding that performers ranging from Dolly Parton and Elvis Presley to Miley Cyrus could ⁠have been subject ​to penalties under the ⁠law if their performances were seen as "erotic." Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office had defended the law, which, among other ⁠restrictions, banned "the exhibition of sexual gesticulations using accessories or prosthetics that exaggerate male or female sexual characteristics" in ​public, or in venues where people under 18 may see it. Paxton, a Republican who ⁠is currently running for the U.S. Senate, called the ruling "a profoundly flawed decision that endangers our children and is an ⁠affront ​to Texas values."

Opponents of the law criticized it as too broad and said it was explicitly intended to target LGBT performers. “Today’s decision confirms that the Legislature’s attempt to ⁠ban drag performances was unconstitutional from start to finish,” Brian Klosterboer, senior staff attorney at the ACLU ⁠of Texas, which represented ⁠the plaintiffs, said in a statement. "Drag has a rich history as a refuge of joy and liberation for countless Texans, and it’s not going ‌anywhere."