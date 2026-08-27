Trump says he signed proclamation to address 'unreasonably' high beef prices

President ​Donald Trump on Wednesday signed a proclamation to temporarily increase the quantity of lean ‌beef trimmings that are imported, according to the White House. The proclamation released by the White House said that the step aimed ‌to address beef prices that have "increased unreasonably" for U.S. consumers. ‌The American Farm Bureau Federation, the nation's top farm lobby, wrote to Trump in a letter that lightening the tariffs would "undermine America's ranchers." Trump suggested ⁠last ​week that ⁠he would make the move, which drew immediate strong opposition from U.S. farm ⁠and ranch groups. U.S. consumers have faced record-high beef prices this year, ​as drought and wildfires have pushed cattle supplies to a ⁠75-year low. Trump had imposed livestock import restrictions on Mexico to combat the spread ⁠of ​New World screwworm, the proclamation said. This week, the U.S. began a phased reopening of some livestock ports along ⁠its southern border. The quantity of trimmings imported with no above-quota ⁠tariff will be ⁠increased by 300,000 metric tons, the proclamation said.