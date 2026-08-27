NFL-NFL, NFLPA tighten discipline for repeat player-safety violations

The NFL and NFL Players Association said ​on Wednesday they will suspend players ​for one game if they ‌commit ​three specified player-safety violations in a season, under an updated on-field accountability system aimed at reducing dangerous techniques. "Player safety ‌is a shared responsibility," the league and union said in a joint statement. "These changes focus on the techniques that create the greatest risk while ensuring player, coach, and club ‌accountability."

The policy will place greater emphasis on hip-drop tackles, horse-collar tackles, launching, hits ‌on defenseless players and blindside blocks. Players who commit three offences in any of these categories during a season will be suspended for one game, and these violations would carry over into subsequent seasons.

Those ⁠who ​commit a single ⁠violation, however, will receive a portion of their fine back at the end of the season. According to ⁠the NFL and NFLPA, players will start the 2026 season with a clean slate, and ​there will be a faster and more transparent process for reducing the impact ⁠of prior offences.

If a player commits a single offence in other eligible categories, they will have the ⁠entire ​fine amount returned at the end of the season. But the statement did not specify which categories are eligible. Coaches will be required to attend meetings with ⁠the league when their players approach the suspension threshold, while clubs with excessive health-and-safety ⁠violations could face ⁠increased financial penalties.

Former NFL coach and player Ron Rivera will also join the pool of former players who oversee appeals hearings ‌for on-field ‌discipline.