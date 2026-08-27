Nine South Koreans missing in Nepal flood
Nine South Koreans working on a hydropower plant are missing, and 10 others stranded, following a massive flash flood along the Nepal-Tibet border, South Korea's Foreign Ministry said late on Wednesday.
The workers were employed by Korea Energy and Doosan Enerbility Co, the ministry said, adding that Nepal has deployed a rescue team to search the affected area. South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun held an emergency meeting with government officials and said a team of police, emergency services and foreign ministry officials will fly to Kathmandu on Thursday, the ministry said.
Cho plans to hold a phone call with his Nepalese counterpart on Thursday, it said. Another 10 South Korean workers affiliated with Doosan Enerbility were stranded in the area and awaiting a helicopter sent by Nepalese authorities to evacuate them.