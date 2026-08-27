Nine South Koreans missing in Nepal flood

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2026 04:01 IST | Created: 27-08-2026 04:01 IST
Nine South Koreans missing in Nepal flood

Nine South Koreans working on a hydropower ‌plant are missing, and 10 others stranded, following a massive flash flood along the Nepal-Tibet border, South Korea's ‌Foreign Ministry said late on Wednesday.

The workers ‌were employed by Korea Energy and Doosan Enerbility Co, the ministry said, adding that Nepal has deployed a rescue team ⁠to ​search the ⁠affected area. South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun held an ⁠emergency meeting with government officials and said a team of ​police, emergency services and foreign ministry officials will ⁠fly to Kathmandu on Thursday, the ministry said.

Cho plans to ⁠hold ​a phone call with his Nepalese counterpart on Thursday, it said. Another 10 South Korean workers ⁠affiliated with Doosan Enerbility were stranded in the area ⁠and awaiting ⁠a helicopter sent by Nepalese authorities to evacuate them.

TRENDING

1
Lawyer for Fed's Cook, targeted by Trump, says there is no grounds for dismissal

Lawyer for Fed's Cook, targeted by Trump, says there is no grounds for dismi...

Global
2
PNG parliament to consider Bougainville region's bid for independence

PNG parliament to consider Bougainville region's bid for independence

Global
3
WRAPUP 1-Qatar PM to visit Tehran to pursue mediation efforts

WRAPUP 1-Qatar PM to visit Tehran to pursue mediation efforts

Global
4
Wildfires kill 12 people across several Algerian provinces

Wildfires kill 12 people across several Algerian provinces

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

When Aid Becomes a Growth Trap: Why Africa’s Development Model Needs a Reset

Nepal-China Infrastructure Ambitions Collide With Himalayan Fragility

Fewer Mature Eggs, Similar Birth Chances: New Insight Into IVF Outcomes After Cancer Treatment

Explainable AI Reveals What Shapes Recovery After Prostate Cancer Surgery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026