Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Europe's Solheim Cup captain Nordqvist announces playing retirement

Europe's Solheim Cup captain Anna Nordqvist has announced her retirement from professional golf as a player after an 18-year career. The 39-year-old Swede said in a video on the LPGA website () on Wednesday that ​she was calling it a day to focus on health and family after this week's FM Championship in Boston. She will lead Europe in the Solheim Cup at Bernardus Golf Club ​in the Netherlands from September 11 to 13.

Jim Furyk named lead analyst for USA Sports, Golf Channel

United States Ryder ‌Cup captain Jim ​Furyk has been named the lead analyst for USA Sports and Golf Channel's golf coverage in a multi-year deal. Furyk, 56, made his debut for USA Sports in March at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and became a regular fixture this season, including working the U.S. Open and The Open Championship. He will also be on the call for Golf Channel's coverage of this week's Tour Championship.

Big Ten extends contract of commissioner Tony Petitti to 2033

The Big Ten Conference announced Wednesday that commissioner Tony Petitti has agreed to a five-year contract extension, keeping him in the post through June 2033. The Big Ten's council of presidents ‌and chancellors unanimously approved the contract extension. Terms were not disclosed.

NFL, NFLPA set new penalties for repeat player safety violations

NFL owners and the league players' association finalized a new system for enforcing penalties for violations of on-field safety rules of emphasis in 2026. Beginning this season, players who commit three violations among five emphasized player health and safety categories will be suspended for one game. Teams with "excessive violations of health and safety rules" will face "increased financial penalties" starting this season.

Falcons' QB1 battle open despite Michael Penix Jr. sitting out preseason

Michael Penix Jr. is still in contention to start at quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons in their season opener despite missing the entire preseason as he recovers from an ACL tear, Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski said on Wednesday. Stefanski said Penix will sit out the team's preseason finale against the Miami Dolphins on Friday. Tua Tagovailoa, who ‌was signed as a free agent in the offseason to compete with Penix, will start against his former team. Backups Cooper Rush and Jack Strand also will see playing time, Stefanski said.

NFL owners approve Seahawks' sale to Kohsla group for record $9.6 billion

NFL owners unanimously approved the sale of the Seattle Seahawks for a league- record price of $9.612 billion to a group led by the Khosla family ‌at a special meeting Wednesday in Atlanta. The sale, which needed approval by at least 24 of 32 owners, was expected after the NFL's finance and ownership policy committees voted unanimously last week to recommend ratification.

NFL-NFL, NFLPA tighten discipline for repeat player-safety violations

The NFL and NFL Players Association said on Wednesday they will suspend players for one game if they commit three specified player-safety violations in a season, under an updated on-field accountability system aimed at reducing dangerous techniques. "Player safety is a shared responsibility," the league and union said in a joint statement. "These changes focus on the techniques that create the greatest risk while ensuring player, coach, and club accountability."

Soccer-UEFA set to lift FIFA boycott threat as Italy drops support for Infantino

UEFA is set to drop its threat to boycott FIFA tournaments after receiving assurances that plans to sell stakes in the World Cup and other major competitions will not be revived, sources aware of the discussions told Reuters on Wednesday, as Italy withdrew support for FIFA President Gianni Infantino. Italy became the latest national football federation ⁠to distance itself from Infantino, ​while European Leagues President Claudius Schaefer told The Athletic that the FIFA chief had no future at the organisation and ⁠that world soccer's governing body needed reform.

Golf-Koepka joins TGL's expansion Motor City Golf Club

Five-time major champion and former world number one Brooks Koepka was named on Wednesday as the first player to join TGL expansion team Motor City Golf Club. Will tee it up in 2027 for Motor City's debut season in the tech-infused indoor golf league

Fever-Sky most-watched regular-season game since 1997

The Indiana Fever's clash with the host Chicago Sky on Sunday averaged 3.31 million viewers on NBC and Peacock, making it the WNBA's ⁠most-watched regular- season game since the league's inaugural season in 1997. It was also the third most-watched regular-season game in league history.

NFL ends Pro Bowl, selection of 'best of the best' to continue

The NFL is ending the Pro Bowl Games after repeated format changes to its annual all-star event. Beginning with the 2026 season, 88 Pro Bowlers will be selected but the NFL no longer plans to stage an AFC-NFC game, a flag-football matchup or an accompanying series of competitions. The ​players chosen will instead be invited to next year's Super Bowl site in Los Angeles for an in-person celebration in February.

Tennis-Holder Alcaraz ready to reignite season at US Open after injury layoff

Carlos Alcaraz returns from a nearly five-month injury layoff for his U.S. Open title defence with little match practice but no shortage of expectation as the flamboyant Spaniard bids to win a ⁠third title in New York. Few modern players have lit up the sport quite like Alcaraz, whose blend of flair and fearless shot-making helped him become the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam when he won his seventh major crown at this year's Australian Open.

Golf-Gogel suspended for six months for betting on golf

The PGA Tour said on Wednesday that Matt Gogel has been suspended for six months for betting on golf tournaments. Gogel, who plays on the PGA Tour Champions, which is reserved for professional golfers aged 50 and ⁠older, ​placed bets on PGA Tour competition but not on tournaments in which he was a participant, the Tour said in a statement.

Austin Hill to race in Cup Series full-time for RCR in 2027

Austin Hill will race full-time in the No. 33 car in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2027, Richard Childress Racing announced. Hill has 16 combined wins while qualifying for the Chase in each of the past five seasons driving RCR's No. 21 in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series. He has also run 15 Cup races this season, but has yet to record a top-10 finish.

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase sits out practice after knee issue

Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase did not practice on Wednesday, one day after an injury that he called a "hyperextension" of his left knee. Chase said on Tuesday that ⁠he was not concerned about the injury and would be able to play if there was a game Wednesday. The Bengals had a light practice without pads, with wide receiver Dohnte Meyers getting reps with the first- team offense in Chase's place, according to reports.

Report: NFL players returning to college can't play in league this season

The NFL plans to tell its clubs that players returning to play ⁠in college will be prohibited from signing this season with a league team, ESPN reported on Wednesday. The report ⁠said the NFL will clarify at some point during a special league meeting on Wednesday the rules that remain unaltered while the NCAA and its conferences grapple almost daily with a fast-changing landscape on student- athletes' fifth year of college eligibility.

PGA Tour unveils 36-event 2027 schedule

The PGA Tour unveiled its 2027 schedule Wednesday. It features significant changes to the beginning and ending stretches of the 33-event regular-season slate leading into the FedEx Cup playoffs. The tour, which typically begins with two events in Hawaii, will not hold a tournament in the state for the first time in 56 years. The season will instead begin with The ‌American Express in La Quinta, Calif., on Jan. 21.

Yankees place struggling ‌RHP Fernando Cruz (elbow) on IL

The New York Yankees placed right-hander Fernando Cruz on the 15-day injured list Wednesday due to elbow discomfort in his pitching arm. Cruz has struggled since the All-Star break and he served ​up a two-run homer to Houston's Jeremy Pena in Tuesday's 9-7 home loss to the Astros.