Russia says it could strike UK military targets in response to Ukrainian strikes using British missiles 

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2026 14:33 IST | Created: 27-08-2026 14:33 IST
Russia says it could strike UK military targets in response to Ukrainian strikes using British missiles 

Russian ​Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria ​Zakharova said ‌on Thursday ​that Russia could strike British military targets inside ‌and outside Ukraine in response to Ukrainian strikes on Russia using British missiles. Zakharova called on ‌Britain to back off what she ‌called London's hostile stance on Ukraine, which she said risked taking the conflict to an entirely ⁠new ​level.

She had ⁠told the same Moscow news briefing earlier that Britain ⁠and France were "playing with fire" by ​supplying sensitive missile technology to Ukraine. Britain announced on ⁠Monday it would allow Kyiv access to classified ⁠technology ​to start its own production of Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles, capable ⁠of carrying out strikes deep within Russia. France has ⁠already ⁠given its assent to license the technology for the European missile.

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