The Missing Link Between Digital Investment and Small-Business Growth

Small businesses are spending heavily on digital tools, but technology alone may be doing far less for performance than policymakers and managers assume. The real advantage appears when firms can turn those tools into better learning, knowledge sharing and decision-making.

In "Transforming ICT Integration into Business Performance: The Strategic Role of Knowledge Management in MSMEs," published in Information, authors Cid Leana-Morales and Héctor Cuevas-Vargas examine 200 MSMEs in Michoacán, Mexico. They find no significant direct link between ICT integration and business performance; instead, digital investment becomes valuable through knowledge management, which connects technology use with stronger organizational outcomes.

Digitalisation creates potential, but not performance by itself

ICT integration showed a positive but statistically insignificant direct relationship with business performance. The estimated coefficient was 0.158, but the relationship did not meet the threshold for statistical significance, meaning the researchers could not establish that greater ICT integration by itself was associated with meaningfully better performance.

Digitalisation programmes often focus on visible inputs: devices, connectivity, software licenses, digital platforms and adoption rates. Those indicators are easy to count, but they say little about whether firms have changed how they operate. The study instead suggests that the business value of technology depends on complementary capabilities such as employee skills, process alignment, managerial readiness and the ability to embed digital tools into everyday routines.

The context makes the issue especially important. Mexico has more than 4.7 million MSMEs, according to the study, and these firms employ more than 27 million people in commerce and services. Yet many face low survival rates, weak digital capabilities, restricted access to emerging technologies and managerial constraints, making poorly targeted digital investment particularly costly.

Firms may overestimate what technology can achieve without internal transformation. A company can become more digitally equipped without becoming more capable, more innovative or more competitive.

Knowledge management is where digital value is actually created

Where the study does find a strong relationship is between ICT integration and knowledge management. ICT integration was positively and significantly associated with knowledge management, with a standardized coefficient of 0.457 and p < 0.001. The researchers argue that digital tools can help firms acquire, store, distribute and use knowledge more effectively.

Knowledge management, in turn, was positively associated with business performance, with a coefficient of 0.366 and p < 0.001. Firms better able to capture experience, share know-how, communicate internally and apply accumulated knowledge were also more likely to report stronger operational and financial performance.

The mediation analysis ties those findings together. The indirect effect of ICT on performance through knowledge management was positive and statistically significant at β = 0.167, while the direct ICT-to-performance effect remained insignificant. When direct and indirect pathways were combined, the total effect was positive and significant at β = 0.325.

Technology appears to generate business value not simply because firms use more of it, but because it improves their capacity to learn and organize knowledge. Digital investment becomes productive when employees can access information, share experience, retain lessons, coordinate decisions and apply what they know to changing business conditions.

This shifts attention from digital adoption to digital capability. A customer-management platform, shared database or collaboration system may offer little competitive advantage if employees do not use it to solve problems, preserve institutional memory or improve decisions. In that sense, knowledge management acts as the conversion mechanism between technological resources and economic outcomes.

The policy lesson: stop subsidising hardware without building capability

The findings pose an immediate challenge for governments and development agencies supporting MSME digitalisation. Programmes that primarily subsidise equipment or encourage technology adoption may deliver disappointing results if they do not also address digital literacy, organizational learning and management capability.

The authors explicitly argue that MSME support should move beyond technology-adoption subsidies. They recommend greater emphasis on knowledge-management competencies, continuous learning, digital literacy, university collaboration and innovation networks, with public support oriented towards capability building rather than hardware procurement alone.

At the firm level, the study points toward practical changes including mentoring, cross-functional teams, collaborative platforms, knowledge repositories, participatory problem-solving and performance tracking. These practices are designed to ensure that knowledge moves through the organization rather than remaining fragmented among individuals or isolated departments.

For developing economies, this has broader relevance. Many MSMEs operate under tight financing constraints, making failed technology investments especially damaging. If public programmes measure success by the number of firms connected or tools purchased, they risk mistaking access for transformation. A more useful metric would ask whether firms are actually becoming better at learning, adapting and making decisions.

The same lesson applies to investors, banks and business-support organizations. Digital readiness should not be assessed purely through infrastructure. Management quality, employee learning, organizational memory and knowledge-sharing practices may be equally important indicators of whether a firm can generate returns from technological investment.

The bigger divide may be organizational, not digital

The study is based on 200 firms in one Mexican state, so the results cannot automatically be generalized to all MSMEs. Its cross-sectional design also means the researchers cannot prove that ICT integration causes better knowledge management or that knowledge management subsequently causes stronger performance.

There are additional limits. ICT integration and knowledge management together explain only 21.2% of the variance in business performance, leaving a large share attributable to factors outside the model. The researchers identify innovation capability, organizational culture, leadership, financial resources, firm size, competitive pressure and environmental uncertainty among variables that future work should examine.

The study also relies on self-reported survey responses. Although statistical checks were used to reduce concerns about common-method bias, residual bias cannot be completely excluded. The authors therefore call for future research using objective performance indicators, larger and more diverse samples, longitudinal designs and multi-respondent data.

Those limitations do not weaken the study's central policy relevance; they sharpen it. Digitalisation should not be treated as a mechanical input-output process in which more technology automatically yields more productivity. Organizational context matters, and different firms may extract very different value from identical tools.

For policymakers, that suggests a rethink of what the "digital divide" actually means. Connectivity and access remain essential, but the next frontier may be the gap between firms capable of absorbing, sharing and applying knowledge and those that remain digitally connected but organizationally unchanged.