Kremlin says Moscow would go to court to fight any new 'illegal' EU plan to seize its frozen assets

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2026 14:50 IST | Created: 27-08-2026 14:50 IST
Kremlin says Moscow would go to court to fight any new 'illegal' EU plan to seize its frozen assets

The ​Kremlin ‌said on ​Thursday that Russia would go ‌to court to try to stop any new ‌and "illegal" European Union plan to ‌use its frozen sovereign assets to aid Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman ⁠Dmitry ​Peskov ⁠was responding to a ⁠report in the Financial Times ​which said that some ⁠EU states, including Sweden, the ⁠Netherlands, ​Spain and Poland, were urging Brussels to ⁠revive efforts to use frozen ⁠Russian ⁠assets to fund Ukraine

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