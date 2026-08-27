Kremlin says Moscow would go to court to fight any new 'illegal' EU plan to seize its frozen assets
The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russia would go to court to try to stop any new and "illegal" European Union plan to use its frozen sovereign assets to aid Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was responding to a report in the Financial Times which said that some EU states, including Sweden, the Netherlands, Spain and Poland, were urging Brussels to revive efforts to use frozen Russian assets to fund Ukraine