Soccer-Forest sign forward Delap from Chelsea for reported club-record fee

Nottingham Forest have brought in Liam ​Delap on a five-year contract ​from Chelsea, the Premier ‌League ​club said on Thursday, with the forward having signed for a reported club-record fee. Financial details were ‌not disclosed but British media said Forest have paid £45 million ($61.08 million) for the 23-year-old. The deal includes a further £5 million in add-ons.

Forest's previous record ‌signing was Omari Hutchinson, who they signed from Ipswich Town for £37.5 ‌million last year. "I really can't wait to get started, this is a massive club with a big history," Delap said in a statement.

"I spoke to the manager (Oliver Glasner) ⁠and ​I like his ⁠way, I think he can be the one to really help me develop and ⁠make that next step and hopefully I can bring goals here." Delap, son of ​former Stoke City midfielder Rory, came through Manchester City's academy and ⁠joined Ipswich in 2024, scoring 12 goals in 37 appearances in the 2024-25 season.

He moved ⁠to ​Chelsea in 2025 and was part of their Club World Cup-winning squad but failed to nail down a spot in the ⁠starting lineup as he struggled with injuries and poor form, scoring three goals ⁠in 47 ⁠appearances across all competitions. Forest, who finished 16th in the Premier League last season, travel to Liverpool on Saturday.

($1 = ‌0.7367 pounds)