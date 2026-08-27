Soccer-Forest sign forward Delap from Chelsea for reported club-record fee

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2026 14:54 IST | Created: 27-08-2026 14:54 IST
Soccer-Forest sign forward Delap from Chelsea for reported club-record fee

Nottingham Forest have brought in Liam ​Delap on a five-year contract ​from Chelsea, the Premier ‌League ​club said on Thursday, with the forward having signed for a reported club-record fee. Financial details were ‌not disclosed but British media said Forest have paid £45 million ($61.08 million) for the 23-year-old. The deal includes a further £5 million in add-ons.

Forest's previous record ‌signing was Omari Hutchinson, who they signed from Ipswich Town for £37.5 ‌million last year. "I really can't wait to get started, this is a massive club with a big history," Delap said in a statement.

"I spoke to the manager (Oliver Glasner) ⁠and ​I like his ⁠way, I think he can be the one to really help me develop and ⁠make that next step and hopefully I can bring goals here." Delap, son of ​former Stoke City midfielder Rory, came through Manchester City's academy and ⁠joined Ipswich in 2024, scoring 12 goals in 37 appearances in the 2024-25 season.

He moved ⁠to ​Chelsea in 2025 and was part of their Club World Cup-winning squad but failed to nail down a spot in the ⁠starting lineup as he struggled with injuries and poor form, scoring three goals ⁠in 47 ⁠appearances across all competitions. Forest, who finished 16th in the Premier League last season, travel to Liverpool on Saturday.

($1 = ‌0.7367 pounds)

TRENDING

1
Russian air attacks target Kyiv, ports and industrial sites

Russian air attacks target Kyiv, ports and industrial sites

Global
2
Norway's King Harald in 'very serious' health condition, royal court says

Norway's King Harald in 'very serious' health condition, royal court says

Global
3
WRAPUP 6-Death toll mounts, more than 1,000 missing in Nepal and China after Himalayan flood

WRAPUP 6-Death toll mounts, more than 1,000 missing in Nepal and China after...

Global
4
Meta settlement opens new front in global fight over social media harm

Meta settlement opens new front in global fight over social media harm

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Nature’s Sunscreen: How Baltic Fish Protect Their Eyes From Ultraviolet Radiation

Half a Billion Health Records, One Big Problem: Can the Data Be Trusted?

The Missing Link Between Digital Investment and Small-Business Growth

The Biggest AI Divide in Education Starts After Access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026