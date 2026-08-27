Motor racing-Alpine F1 confirm Colapinto for 2027 in unchanged lineup

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2026 17:08 IST | Created: 27-08-2026 17:08 IST
Motor racing-Alpine F1 confirm Colapinto for 2027 in unchanged lineup

Argentine driver Franco Colapinto will ​continue to race for ​Renault-owned Alpine next season ‌in an ​unchanged lineup with Frenchman Pierre Gasly, the Formula One team said on Thursday. Colapinto, ‌23, joined Alpine as a reserve last season, replacing dropped Australian Jack Doohan after six rounds.

This year he has scored in six ‌of 12 rounds so far, contributing 19 of the fifth-placed ‌team's 63 points. Gasly has a contract until the end of the 2028 season.

"We have seen Franco truly grow and mature into a great driver this ⁠year," ​said team boss ⁠Flavio Briatore in a statement. "His results in Miami and Montreal especially confirmed what ⁠I already knew: Franco belongs in Formula One and he belongs ​at this team."

Colapinto, whose best result this season is a ⁠sixth place in Canada, said he felt settled at Alpine and the team ⁠had ​made significant progress. "Our long-term goals are obvious -- to compete and win -- and I am grateful to the team, Flavio ⁠and (managing director) Steve (Nielsen), for the trust placed in me to be one ⁠of its ⁠drivers going into the future," he said.

The next race is the Italian Grand Prix at Monza ‌on September ‌6.

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