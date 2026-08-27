Can Sports Drive a Greener Economy? China Study Finds a Promising Link

Sports may be more than a source of entertainment, exercise and major events; they could also become a useful link between stronger regional economies and greener development when investment is backed by careful environmental planning. A new study titled 'Can sports bridge economic growth and environmental sustainability? Evidence from the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region', published in Frontiers in Environmental Science, examines this relationship across Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei in China from 2012 to 2020.

Researchers Song Yang, Shangrong Chen, Dongye Lyu and Cheng Zhang studied how three systems, sports industry development, ecological environmental protection and high-quality economic development, changed together, rather than treating sport as an isolated business sector. Their analysis found growing coordination among these areas, while revealing large differences between the three regions and showing that the environmental benefits associated with sports development are far from guaranteed.

Sports, the Economy and Environment Are Closely Connected

The sports industry reaches far beyond stadiums and competitions because it can generate jobs, tourism, infrastructure investment, public fitness services, digital businesses and wider consumer spending. At the same time, sporting events and facilities can increase land use, transport demand, resource consumption and maintenance requirements, meaning sports development can either support or complicate a region's environmental goals depending on how it is managed.

To capture this complicated relationship, researchers used panel data from Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei covering 2012–2020, applying a coupling coordination degree model alongside a panel vector autoregression (PVAR) model. The first measured how well sports, environmental protection and economic development progressed together, while the second examined how changes in one area were associated with later changes in the others.

Sports measures covered areas including lottery and tax revenues, professional athletes, sports organizations, venues, public funding and employment, while economic measures included innovation, income, education, healthcare, green development, trade and infrastructure. Environmental indicators covered forest coverage, water resources, pollution, waste management and nature reserves.

Hebei Emerges as the Biggest Improver

Beijing maintained comparatively strong economic and environmental performance, with a high-quality economic development score reaching 0.5553 in 2020, while its environmental protection score increased from 0.5574 in 2012 to 0.6624 in 2020. Tianjin recorded substantial environmental improvement, rising from 0.2941 to 0.5915, yet its sports industry remained relatively weak.

Hebei recorded the most striking sports-sector change, with its sports industry score rising from 0.3160 in 2012 to 0.4514 in 2020, surpassing Beijing and Tianjin within the study's indicator system that year. Researchers connect this pattern partly with preparations for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, winter sports development and investment in infrastructure and tourism around Zhangjiakou, while cautioning that the result does not mean Hebei had an overall sports-industry advantage over Beijing.

The average coupling coordination score increased from 0.5423 in 2012 to 0.5958 in 2020. Hebei made the strongest progress, rising from 0.6507 to 0.7708; Beijing moved from 0.5894 to 0.6365, while Tianjin slipped from 0.3868 to 0.3802, leaving it with the weakest balance among the three systems.

A Stronger Economy Can Feed Sports Growth

The dynamic analysis uncovered a two-way relationship between sports and economic development. Higher-quality economic development significantly supported later sports industry growth, suggesting that stronger infrastructure, consumer demand, public investment capacity and economic resources create better conditions for sports businesses and services. Sports industry development was also positively associated with subsequent economic quality through channels such as employment, tourism, consumption, event services, public fitness and links with other industries.

Economic development showed a significant negative short-term association with ecological protection, indicating that industrial restructuring, pollution control and changes in resource use were still creating environmental pressure during the period studied. Sports development did not immediately produce strong environmental gains either; its relationship with ecological protection became more positive over time, suggesting that greener venues, low-carbon events, ecological tourism and sustainable planning may be needed before environmental benefits emerge.

The Granger tests strengthened this picture without proving direct causation. High-quality economic development significantly helped predict sports industry development, while sports development showed weaker evidence of predicting later economic changes. Sports and ecological protection together significantly helped predict high-quality economic development within the model, showing that regional development appears to work through interconnected systems rather than isolated sectors.

Turning Sports Investment Into Lasting Green Development

The study's most striking result came from its forecast error variance analysis. Sports-industry shocks accounted for an increasing share of modelled fluctuations over longer horizons, reaching 87.0% of forecast error variance in ecological environmental protection and 90.1% in high-quality economic development by the tenth period. The researchers stress that these figures describe relationships inside the statistical model and do not mean sport directly causes 87% of environmental change or 90.1% of economic change.

The findings point toward sports as a potential bridging sector, rather than a guaranteed engine of sustainable growth. Beijing could build further on innovation, digital platforms, international events and green event management, while Hebei could turn its Olympic-era winter sports infrastructure and ecological tourism resources into lasting industries. Tianjin may need more targeted development of sports-service clusters, existing facilities, regional events and sports consumption to close its coordination gap.

The researchers also call for better post-Olympic venue use, stronger environmental standards for facilities and events, regional cooperation in sports tourism and public fitness, and a greener sports industry chain connecting health services, ecological tourism, digital platforms and low-carbon urban development. Their central message is that simply building more venues or staging more events will not automatically deliver greener prosperity; the benefits depend on whether sports resources become part of sustained economic upgrading and ecological governance.

The study has important limits, including its reliance on provincial-level data, the use of proxy indicators such as sports lottery sales, and a PVAR model that identifies dynamic associations and predictive relationships rather than strict cause and effect. Even with those cautions, the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei experience suggests that sport can become a meaningful part of sustainable regional transformation when economic opportunity, environmental responsibility and long-term planning move together.