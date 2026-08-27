Soccer-Saudi Arabia backs Infantino amid fallout from failed FIFA investment plan

Saudi Arabia, the hosts ​of the 2034 ​men's World Cup, ‌threw their ​its support behind FIFA chief Gianni Infantino on Thursday as ‌he continues to face criticism over the collapse of the governing body's controversial FIFA Forward Enterprise proposal. In a ‌statement, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) welcomed FIFA's ‌acknowledgement of mistakes, its apology and the decision to scrap the proposal, while calling for direct dialogue among football's stakeholders ⁠to ​restore unity.

"At ⁠this time, SAFF supports the continued efforts of FIFA President Gianni ⁠Infantino and FIFA's leadership to restore unity across the ​football family and continue growing the game for ⁠the benefit of all," the federation said in a statement ⁠on ​its website. Infantino has come under pressure since FIFA abandoned plans to sell a minority stake in ⁠future World Cup revenues through a new commercial vehicle, ⁠FIFA Forward ⁠Enterprise, after opposition from UEFA, the Asian Football Confederation and CONCACAF.