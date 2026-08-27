Russia's Amur gas chemical complex says death toll from fire has risen to 15

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2026 17:11 IST | Created: 27-08-2026 17:11 IST
Russia's Amur gas chemical complex says death toll from fire has risen to 15

​The Amur Gas Chemical ​Complex, a facility in Russia's ‌far east, ​said in a statement on Thursday that the death toll from a fire that ‌broke out there earlier this week had risen to 15 people.

The plant said on Wednesday that seven people had been killed in the blaze, ‌including six Chinese nationals. It said on Thursday in a Telegram ‌channel that out of 15 dead, 14 are foreigners, without providing details of their nationalities. It said that 39 workers are remained in hospitals, including nine who were ⁠airlifted ​to Moscow.

The complex, ⁠which bills itself as one of the world's largest polyethylene and polypropylene producers, ⁠is a joint project of Russian company Sibur and Chinese oil and gas ​company Sinopec. It had yet to begin operations and was preparing for ⁠the start of production. The plant said it construction work as well as ⁠preparation for ​the operations start will continue at the undamaged facilities.

Russia's Investigative Committee has said it was investigating the incident as a potential breach ⁠of industrial safety regulations and was working to establish the cause of ⁠the fire. The Amur ⁠Gas Chemical Complex is expected to produce 2.3 million metric tons of polyethylene and 400,000 tons of polypropylene ‌per year.

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