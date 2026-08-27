Rugby-Ireland's injured flyhalf Crowley out until new year, Munster say

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2026 19:16 IST | Created: 27-08-2026 19:16 IST
Rugby-Ireland's injured flyhalf Crowley out until new year, Munster say

Ireland flyhalf ​Jack Crowley has been ​ruled out of action ‌until the ​new year and will miss November's Nations Championship games due to an injury ‌that has kept him on the sidelines since April, his provincial club Munster said on Thursday.

Crowley, who wrestled the Ireland number 10 ‌jersey from Leinster rival Sam Prendergast for the final three ‌games of this year's Six Nations Championship, was assessed by specialists for a lower limb vascular injury, Munster said on their website. "Jack Crowley is a ⁠very ​important player for ⁠Munster and Ireland with a big future in the game and ensuring he ⁠gets back to 100% is the priority," the Irish province's head ​coach Clayton McMillan said.

Ireland face Argentina, Fiji and South Africa ⁠at home in the new tournament between northern and southern hemisphere teams that ⁠has ​replaced the traditional mid-year and November tours. Andy Farrell's side defeated Australia and Japan but were well beaten by New ⁠Zealand in their opening games in July.

The 26-year-old outhalf will also at ⁠a minimum ⁠miss Munster's first two games of the European Champions Cup and the opening phase of the ‌United Rugby ‌Championship.

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