Aryna Sabalenka ‌will ​attempt to become the first woman since Serena Williams to capture three consecutive titles at the U.S. Open, though a sharp dip in form has clouded what once looked like an inevitable ‌march toward the milestone.

Back-to-back titles forged by a powerful and precise game established the 28-year-old as the dominant force at Flushing Meadows, where no woman has enjoyed a comparable run since American great Williams won three in a row from 2012-14. Sabalenka looked poised to tighten her grip ‌on the women's game following hardcourt triumphs at Brisbane, Indian Wells and Miami but her momentum has suddenly stalled, with a ‌17-7 win-loss record since April underlining a loss of consistency.

With Sabalenka's world number one ranking under threat from Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina, any stumble in New York could prove costly. The four-times Grand Slam champion is well aware she has a target on her back.

"Everyone wants to beat you," she said ahead of the Cincinnati ⁠Open tune-up ​event, where she lost in the ⁠round of 16 to Czech outsider Sara Bejlek. "It's the same if you're number one, number two, number 10. It doesn't really matter what the ranking is ... I ⁠love having a target on my back.

"I like to see the younger generation looking up to me and getting inspired by me. But they're going ​to be inspired even if I drop in the rankings a bit. Hopefully it'll never happen. "As long as I focus on ⁠developing myself as a player and a person, the ranking doesn't really matter."

ESPN commentator Mary Joe Fernandez said Sabalenka's title defence was on shaky ground. "She has not reached ⁠a ​final since winning Indian Wells and Miami back-to-back," the former world number four said.

"She struggled a bit winning the big points. She's lost a couple big leads in some events. So she's vulnerable." Her downturn in form prompted tennis analyst Rick Macci to question ⁠whether Sabalenka was in the right frame of mind coming into the year's final Grand Slam.

"Right now Sabalenka is competing against herself," Macci, ⁠who previously coached Williams in ⁠the early 1990s, posted on social media. "When an athlete does this you can still get a few wins but mentally your confidence spins. This year in New York it is the U.S. WIDE Open ‌for the WTA as ‌15 different players could have the final say."