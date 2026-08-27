PREVIEW-Tennis-Eala poised to bring fervent following to US Open

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2026 19:30 IST | Created: 27-08-2026 19:30 IST
PREVIEW-Tennis-Eala poised to bring fervent following to US Open

Philippine tennis trailblazer Alexandra Eala has emerged ​as one of the sport's fastest-rising players ​after a breakthrough season, and her ‌growing ​fan base and improving game could make her one of the main attractions at the U.S. Open.

Former world number four Mary Joe Fernandez ‌said the scale and intensity of support for Eala had become increasingly apparent over the past year, recalling packed practice sessions at the Miami Open and vocal crowds at recent tournaments. "Her following, the fans that ‌just come to watch her not just play her match, but to watch her practice, ‌is off the charts," ESPN commentator Fernandez told reporters on a conference call this week.

"It's just gotten bigger and bigger everywhere she goes. "It's almost like she's playing a Billie Jean King Cup match when she's out there," she added. "Every point ⁠is loud. ​Every point she wins, ⁠it feels like she's won more than a point."

Eala claimed her first WTA title with a victory over Jessica Pegula ⁠in Washington this month and the 21-year-old's triumph showed she is worthy of all the attention. "She was outstanding in ​Washington," Fernandez said of Eala, who also beat Elina Svitolina and Naomi Osaka en route ⁠to the title.

"Her game is really good. She backs it up. "She's improved tremendously... She's getting better and better."

Now ranked 18th ⁠in ​the world, Eala is the highest-ranked Filipino and Southeast Asian player in WTA history, and her rise presents an opportunity for the WTA to build interest in the Philippines and among its ⁠large global diaspora, Fernandez said. Fellow ESPN commentator Patrick McEnroe said U.S. Open organisers should ensure Eala gets ⁠time on one of ⁠the tournament's larger courts.

"The USTA better make sure they put her on big courts," McEnroe said. "I think the crowd is going to be wild for ‌her. It's ‌going to be a great story."

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