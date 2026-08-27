Nvidia to start employee-funded US political action committee

Tech company Nvidia will start an ‌employee-funded political action committee, a source familiar with the plans said, as the company seeks to step ‌up its efforts to influence U.S. policy. The group ‌will be called NVPAC, the source said.

Companies often set up federal political action committees, called PACs, to donate ⁠to ​political candidates ⁠who are aligned with their corporation's policy goals. Nvidia joins ⁠other tech companies, including Meta Platforms and Alphabet's Google, ​in creating a committee to spend money to ⁠influence elections. Nvidia executives are already contributors to political groups and ⁠campaigns. ​Executives Gavin Sherry and Sundeep Madra donated $443,000 to the Republican National Committee on ⁠June 24, according to Federal Election Commission records.

Bloomberg Government first ⁠reported ⁠on the creation of the group. Nvidia declined to comment.