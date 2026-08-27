Nvidia to start employee-funded US political action committee

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2026 22:28 IST | Created: 27-08-2026 22:28 IST
Nvidia to start employee-funded US political action committee

Tech company Nvidia will start an ‌employee-funded political action committee, a source familiar with the plans said, as the company seeks to step ‌up its efforts to influence U.S. policy. The group ‌will be called NVPAC, the source said.

Companies often set up federal political action committees, called PACs, to donate ⁠to ​political candidates ⁠who are aligned with their corporation's policy goals. Nvidia joins ⁠other tech companies, including Meta Platforms and Alphabet's Google, ​in creating a committee to spend money to ⁠influence elections. Nvidia executives are already contributors to political groups and ⁠campaigns. ​Executives Gavin Sherry and Sundeep Madra donated $443,000 to the Republican National Committee on ⁠June 24, according to Federal Election Commission records.

Bloomberg Government first ⁠reported ⁠on the creation of the group. Nvidia declined to comment.

TRENDING

1
US judge weighs challenge to restore Trump's name to Kennedy Center

US judge weighs challenge to restore Trump's name to Kennedy Center

Global
2
ICE agent freed from Texas jail in defiance of Minnesota extradition request

ICE agent freed from Texas jail in defiance of Minnesota extradition request

Global
3
Russia says it could strike UK military targets in response to Kyiv's use of British missiles

Russia says it could strike UK military targets in response to Kyiv's use of...

Global
4
Trump says Putin will not attack NATO territory, downplays Ratcliffe trip

Trump says Putin will not attack NATO territory, downplays Ratcliffe trip

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why 5G, AI and IoT Alone Will Not Bridge the Digital Divide

Healthcare Is Building for Tomorrow on Security Designed for Yesterday

Healthy Intentions, Fast-Food Orders: What Saudi Delivery App Users Really Choose

Can Sports Drive a Greener Economy? China Study Finds a Promising Link

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026