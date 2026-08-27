Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Muchova and Mensik win US Open mixed doubles title

Czech pair Karolina Muchova and Jakub Mensik beat Switzerland's Belinda Bencic and Italian Flavio Cobolli 6-3 1-6 10-6 ​on Wednesday to win the U.S. Open mixed doubles title, securing their first Grand Slam trophy as a team. Muchova and Mensik got ​off to a fast start on Arthur Ashe Stadium, with the hard-serving Mensik hammering an ace ‌past ​Bencic on set point to claim the opener in less than 30 minutes.

Nevada fines Max Holloway, 2 others for celebrations at UFC 329

The Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC) on Wednesday fined Max Holloway, Paddy Pimblett and Gable Steveson for leaping out of the cage in celebration at UFC 329 last month. Each fighter exited the cage following their individual fights prior to the official decision being announced at UFC 329 on July 11 in Las Vegas.

Unrivaled valuation jumps to $650M ‌after latest round of fundraising

Unrivaled's rapid rise in women's basketball has carried over to its worth, with the 3-on-3 league now valued at $650 million following its latest funding round. The league raised more than $100 million in an oversubscribed Series C round led by Ten Pillars Sports Fund, which is backed by UC Investments. The new valuation nearly doubles the $340 million figure Unrivaled reached following its Series B round in September 2025.

Report: Michael Jordan not expected to return to NBC’s NBA coverage

Hall of Famer Michael Jordan was once hailed as an important piece of NBC's NBA coverage. A year later, his tenure might be over.

NFL owners approve Seahawks' sale to ‌Kohsla group for record $9.6 billion

NFL owners unanimously approved the sale of the Seattle Seahawks for a league- record price of $9.612 billion to a group led by the Khosla family at a special meeting Wednesday in Atlanta. The sale, which needed approval by at least 24 of 32 owners, ‌was expected after the NFL's finance and ownership policy committees voted unanimously last week to recommend ratification.

Soccer-UEFA asks US court for FIFA documents in planned Swiss case against Infantino

UEFA has asked a U.S. federal court for permission to obtain testimony and documents from FIFA entities in Florida for use in a planned criminal complaint in Switzerland against FIFA President Gianni Infantino, according to a court filing. In an ex parte application filed under U.S. law, European soccer's governing body said it is considering criminal proceedings against Infantino and potentially other FIFA officials and advisers over a now-abandoned plan to transfer commercial rights linked to men's and women's World Cups and the Club World Cup into a new subsidiary called FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE).

NFL-NFL, NFLPA tighten discipline for repeat player-safety violations

The NFL and ⁠NFL Players Association ​said on Wednesday they will suspend players for one game if they commit three ⁠specified player-safety violations in a season, under an updated on-field accountability system aimed at reducing dangerous techniques. "Player safety is a shared responsibility," the league and union said in a joint statement. "These changes focus on the techniques that create the greatest risk while ensuring player, coach, and club accountability."

Soccer-UEFA set to lift FIFA boycott threat as Italy drops support for Infantino

UEFA is set to ⁠drop its threat to boycott FIFA tournaments after receiving assurances that plans to sell stakes in the World Cup and other major competitions will not be revived, sources aware of the discussions told Reuters on Wednesday, as Italy withdrew support for FIFA President Gianni Infantino. Italy became the latest national football federation to distance itself from Infantino, while European ​Leagues President Claudius Schaefer told The Athletic that the FIFA chief had no future at the organisation and that world soccer's governing body needed reform.

Botic van de Zandschulp pulls off dominating upset in Winston-Salem

Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands dominated the highest-remaining seed, No. 2 Italian ⁠Luciano Darderi, in a 6-1, 6-0 demolition to coast into the quarterfinals of the Winston-Salem Open on Wednesday in North Carolina. The No. 13 seed needed just 68 minutes to advance, winning the final 11 games of the match after the first set was tied 1-1. van de Zandschulp had a 12-0 advantage in aces, putting just 56% of his first serves in play but winning ⁠86% ​of his first-serve points and 60% of his return points.

Mark Walter's company denies fraud, says Dodgers, F1 team not for sale

In its latest effort to quash rumors and concerns it will sell off more of its assets amid reports it is the subject of federal investigations into potential tax fraud, TWG Global said Wednesday that its stakes in both the Los Angeles Dodgers and its Cadillac Formula 1 team are not for sale. The comments were made in a biting news release attacking the investigations and allegations of fraud.

Tennis-Sabalenka chases US Open three-peat amid downturn in form

Aryna Sabalenka will attempt to become the ⁠first woman since Serena Williams to capture three consecutive titles at the U.S. Open, though a sharp dip in form has clouded what once looked like an inevitable march toward the milestone. Back-to-back titles forged by a powerful and precise game established the 28-year-old as the dominant force at Flushing ⁠Meadows, where no woman has enjoyed a comparable run since American great Williams won three ⁠in a row from 2012-14.

Atlanta United transfer D Stian Gregersen to Malmo FF

Atlanta United transferred defender Stian Gregersen to Swedish powerhouse Malmo FF on Thursday. The 31-year-old Norwegian joined Atlanta ahead of the 2024 MLS campaign from French club Bordeaux.

MLB roundup: Reds score 7 in ninth to stun Giants, avoid sweep

Hector Rodriguez blasted a home run into the San Francisco Bay and Eugenio Suarez later followed with a grand slam as part of a seven-run ninth ‌inning and the Cincinnati Reds stunned the host Giants ‌10-9 on Wednesday to avoid a three-game sweep. Tyler Stephenson capped the comeback with a go-ahead single to give Cincinnati its first win when trailing by ​six runs going into the ninth since 1958 against the Chicago Cubs.