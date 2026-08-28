Hockey-Argentina edge Australia to return to Women’s World Cup final

Argentina will meet ​the Netherlands ​in Saturday’s Women’s ‌Hockey World ​Cup final after the South Americans scored late ‌to beat Australia 1-0 in Thursday’s second semi-final. It will be a repeat of the 2022 ‌final when the Dutch beat Argentina 3-1 ‌in Spain.

Julieta Jankunas netted early in the fourth quarter from a penalty corner routine to secure the ⁠win ​and ⁠put her name on the score sheet for a ⁠third successive World Cup. Earlier on Thursday in Amstelveen, ​the Dutch beat their co-hosts Belgium 1-0 ⁠to proceed to their eighth successive final.

Argentina have ⁠been ​to six previous finals but won two, while the all-conquering Dutch, who ⁠are also European and Olympic champions, will be looking ⁠for ⁠a fourth successive title and record-extending 10th overall. (Writing by Mark Gleeson ‌in ‌Cape Town; Editing by ​Toby Davis)