Hockey-Argentina edge Australia to return to Women’s World Cup final
Argentina will meet the Netherlands in Saturday’s Women’s Hockey World Cup final after the South Americans scored late to beat Australia 1-0 in Thursday’s second semi-final. It will be a repeat of the 2022 final when the Dutch beat Argentina 3-1 in Spain.
Julieta Jankunas netted early in the fourth quarter from a penalty corner routine to secure the win and put her name on the score sheet for a third successive World Cup. Earlier on Thursday in Amstelveen, the Dutch beat their co-hosts Belgium 1-0 to proceed to their eighth successive final.
Argentina have been to six previous finals but won two, while the all-conquering Dutch, who are also European and Olympic champions, will be looking for a fourth successive title and record-extending 10th overall. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)