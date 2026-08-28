Hockey-Argentina edge Australia to return to Women’s World Cup final

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2026 02:08 IST | Created: 28-08-2026 02:08 IST
Hockey-Argentina edge Australia to return to Women’s World Cup final

Argentina will meet ​the Netherlands ​in Saturday’s Women’s ‌Hockey World ​Cup final after the South Americans scored late ‌to beat Australia 1-0 in Thursday’s second semi-final. It will be a repeat of the 2022 ‌final when the Dutch beat Argentina 3-1 ‌in Spain.

Julieta Jankunas netted early in the fourth quarter from a penalty corner routine to secure the ⁠win ​and ⁠put her name on the score sheet for a ⁠third successive World Cup. Earlier on Thursday in Amstelveen, ​the Dutch beat their co-hosts Belgium 1-0 ⁠to proceed to their eighth successive final.

Argentina have ⁠been ​to six previous finals but won two, while the all-conquering Dutch, who ⁠are also European and Olympic champions, will be looking ⁠for ⁠a fourth successive title and record-extending 10th overall. (Writing by Mark Gleeson ‌in ‌Cape Town; Editing by ​Toby Davis)

TRENDING

1
FAA moves to fire two controllers who left work before fatal LaGuardia collision, sources say

FAA moves to fire two controllers who left work before fatal LaGuardia colli...

Global
2
Trump renames Lake Ontario as 'Lake America' amid Canada trade war 

Trump renames Lake Ontario as 'Lake America' amid Canada trade war 

Global
3
Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Global
4
Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters Science News Summary

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Digital Skills Are Becoming ASEAN’s New Growth Engine: Here's why

Why 5G, AI and IoT Alone Will Not Bridge the Digital Divide

Healthcare Is Building for Tomorrow on Security Designed for Yesterday

Healthy Intentions, Fast-Food Orders: What Saudi Delivery App Users Really Choose

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026