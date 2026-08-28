Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Boston Scientific hit by cyberattack, global operations affected

Boston Scientific said on Wednesday that a cybersecurity incident had disrupted global operations, including some information systems used to process and ship customer orders. The medical device maker said it detected the incident on August 25 and had activated incident-response procedures, working with third-party cybersecurity specialists to investigate and contain the threat.

China's drug regulator ​accepts Novo Nordisk's application for oral Wegovy

Novo Nordisk said on Thursday that China's drug regulator had accepted its application to sell the oral version of its GLP-1 weight-loss drug Wegovy, as the Danish drugmaker seeks to catch up with rival Eli Lilly in the world's ​second-largest pharmaceutical market. Novo, Lilly, Pfizer and local firm Innovent Biologics are competing for market share with their versions of once-weekly GLP-1 weight-loss injections in China, as the country's National Health Commission ‌has said the rate ​of overweight or obese people could reach more than 65% by 2030.

WHO says Ebola outbreak in Uganda is over, as cases rise in Congo

The outbreak of the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola in Uganda is over but it is not under control in neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo, a World Health Organization official told a briefing on Wednesday. The all-clear for Uganda follows a declaration on July 28 from the Ugandan government that it was free of the disease, which caused 20 cases and two deaths in the country.

Cyclosporiasis cases in US climb to 17,180, CDC says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday reported 17,180 confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis in the United States, an increase of 1,464 cases from a week ago. Here are some details:

US lawmakers question Health Secretary Kennedy on vaccine settlement disclosures

A group of U.S. senators said Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s recent explanation for ‌how he disposed of a financial stake in litigation involving Merck's Gardasil vaccine conflicts with earlier answers he gave in written testimony and federal ethics filings, a letter reviewed by Reuters shows. The letter, sent on Monday by four Democratic senators, notes that Merck earlier this year agreed to pay $50 million to settle litigation over Gardasil, which prevents cancers caused by the human papillomavirus.

AstraZeneca-Amgen asthma drug succeeds in late-stage oesophagus disease trial

AstraZeneca said on Thursday its asthma drug Tezspire met the main goals of a late-stage trial in patients with a chronic inflammatory disorder of the oesophagus, offering the company a boost after a string of pipeline setbacks. While the outcome could help restore some confidence in AstraZeneca's pipeline, which has been squeezed by a series of trial failures and regulatory setbacks, investors remain focused on the upcoming results of two cancer trials seen as more supportive of the company's growth prospects and share price.

West Nile virus infection causes one death in the Netherlands

A person has died in a Dutch hospital after contracting the West Nile virus in the Netherlands, the country's public health institution RIVM said on Wednesday. The RIVM reported last week the first West Nile virus infection contracted in the Netherlands since 2020 and said the number of infections that had likely occurred ‌inside the country had now risen to three.

Meta settlement falls short on teen mental health protections, whistleblower says

A whistleblower whose testimony helped build a child safety case against Meta Platforms said on Wednesday that the firm's settlement with a coalition of U.S. states does not meaningfully address harms from social media that he described in court. Former Meta safety engineer Arturo Bejar told a judge and eight jurors last week that the firm had knowingly underreported the frequency with which teens were harmed on its platforms, pushed them toward content that made them feel bad ‌about themselves and failed to correctly adjudicate reports of child predation.

US FDA approves Roivant-Priovant's skin and muscle disease drug

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday it approved a treatment from Roivant and partner Priovant Therapeutics for a rare disease, making it the first oral drug for the condition affecting skin and muscles. Shares of Roivant were up nearly 3% at $37.69 in afternoon trading.

Bristol Myers ends blood cancer drug deal with cell therapy maker Cellares

Bristol Myers Squibb has ended its partnership with cell therapy startup Cellares that aimed to expand the manufacturing of its personalized blood cancer therapy, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday. Bristol Myers determined that Cellares' cell therapy manufacturing platform, Cell Shuttle, could not meet the requirements to make its CAR-T therapy, Breyanzi, at commercial scale, the spokesperson said.

China approves J&J psoriasis pill Icotyde, says drugmaker

China's drug regulator has approved Johnson & Johnson's oral pill for psoriasis, the company said on Thursday, intensifying competition in the world's second-largest pharmaceutical market with rivals including Bristol Myers Squibb and AbbVie. Psoriasis, a chronic autoimmune condition that causes itchy, scaly, and inflamed patches of skin, affects more than 8.4 million patients in China, according to J&J. Other treatments include its own Tremfya, Bristol Myers' Sotyktu and AbbVie's Skyrizi.

Health Rounds: Flu vaccine made in baker's yeast could yield longer protection, streamline manufacturing

We also cover a method for improving speech after a brain injury and a finding on how blood vessels form following a heart attack. COULD FLU VACCINES BE “BREWED” IN YEAST?

What to know about US measles ⁠cases on the rise

Two Pennsylvania ​residents have died due to measles, health officials said on Tuesday, the first U.S. deaths from the disease reported in 2026 and the first in the state ⁠in 35 years.

A decline in vaccination among U.S. children in recent years, fueled by unscientific claims that the shots are unsafe, has triggered larger outbreaks. Here is what you need to know about measles:

Revolution's lifesaving pancreatic cancer drug wins speedy FDA approval

The U.S. FDA has approved Revolution Medicines' groundbreaking pancreatic cancer drug after it was shown to double the survival rate of patients with advanced disease in a large trial, offering new hope to those with the deadly cancer. The once-daily pill, to be called Rasonque, was approved for metastatic pancreatic cancer in patients who have received prior treatment or cannot receive combination chemotherapy. The drug is designed to block several forms of the RAS protein, which helps drive tumor growth in many pancreatic ⁠cancers.

White House to announce new drug pricing deals with biotechs, Bloomberg News reports

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is planning to announce a new round of drug-pricing agreements with midsize biotech companies on Monday, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The companies will agree to provide discounts on outpatient drugs to state Medicaid programs such that the prices states pay align with what the companies charge in foreign countries, according to the report.

Pennsylvania reports first US measles deaths this year as outbreak grows

Two Pennsylvania residents died after contracting measles, health officials said on Tuesday, the first such deaths this year in the United States, which is contending with the highest number of cases ​of the highly infectious disease in more than three decades as vaccination rates drop. Both people were unvaccinated residents of Lancaster County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, which did not release additional details, citing privacy concerns.

Nestle wants India to consult on food-labelling rules amid debate on packaging warnings

Nestle wants India to consult with companies when drafting rules for front-of-pack health labelling on food and drinks to ensure it is done "scientifically," its chief executive said, amid a public debate on the lack of such measures in the country. Prime Minister Narendra ⁠Modi's government has for years tried to implement some form of warning labels on packaging, but dropped a proposal after companies like Coca-Cola and industry groups representing the likes of Nestle in March opposed the measures, Reuters reported earlier this week.

Huawei plans for more AI pharma tie-ups, says healthcare president

Chinese technology conglomerate Huawei plans to expand its AI cooperation with local pharmaceutical firms into drug development and clinical practice, a senior executive said. The move highlights Huawei's ambitions to gain a foothold in the fast-growing AI drug discovery market, where pharmaceutical companies are investing in modelling tools and automated laboratories to shorten development timelines and improve efficiency.

US states sue to block new conditions for family-planning grants

A group of mostly Democratic-led U.S. states filed a lawsuit on Thursday seeking to block President Donald ⁠Trump's administration from ​stripping funding for family planning services for low-income and uninsured people from states and providers that oppose the Republican president's agenda. The lawsuit by officials from 23 states, filed in Maryland federal court, claims that new conditions on what is known as Title X funding will unlawfully penalize states and providers that refuse to discourage contraception or provide gender-affirming care to transgender people.

FDA authorizes Abbott's wearable to monitor ketone and glucose in diabetes patients

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it authorized Abbott Laboratories' glucose monitor, making it the first device that continuously monitors both ketone levels and blood sugar. Here are some details:

Agilent raises annual profit forecast on improving lab tools demand

Agilent Technologies raised its annual profit forecast on Wednesday, betting on improving demand for its medical tools and equipment used in lab research and drug development. Demand conditions are improving for U.S. life sciences and laboratory-equipment companies after a prolonged downturn driven by constrained biotech funding and uneven demand.

Kennedy advisers propose doubling US autism spending on care, family support

A U.S. advisory committee on autism is set to propose that federal agencies nearly double investment in research and initiatives focusing on medical care, housing, aging, and other priorities to support people with the condition ⁠and their families. Members of the Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee, a federal advisory panel appointed by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. this year, will meet on Thursday to discuss their new strategic plan to reshape federal priorities in autism.

Explainer-How the Merck/Moderna cancer vaccine works and possible barriers to wide use

The personalized cancer vaccine being developed by Moderna and Merck has boosted hopes that mRNA technology could open up a new avenue of treatment, but the available evidence is still limited. Interim data from a large trial showed the experimental vaccine, when combined with Merck's blockbuster immunotherapy Keytruda, ⁠helped reduce the risk of melanoma recurrence and spread in patients whose tumors have been surgically removed.

EU flags shortage of schizophrenia drug injections due to manufacturing issues

The European Medicines ⁠Agency on Thursday disclosed a shortage of an injectable medicine used to treat schizophrenia in some member EU states due to issues at contract manufacturer Pharmathen International. Paliperidone palmitate, the drug in short supply, is used as a treatment in adults with schizophrenia whose condition has been stabilized with antipsychotic drugs like paliperidone or risperidone.

Roaches to the rescue: Australian scientists develop cyborg cockroaches for medical missions

A swarm of giant cockroaches may sound like the stuff of nightmares, but Australian researchers say the insects could one day be used by search-and-rescue teams to deliver lifesaving drugs to people trapped after disasters. Scientists from the University of Queensland and the University of New South Wales have developed paramedic cyborg cockroaches, dubbed "paraborgs", equipped with miniature injection devices and cameras.

Biohaven licenses epilepsy drug to South Korea's SK Biopharmaceuticals for up to $795 million

Biohaven has entered into a licensing agreement with South Korean drug maker SK Biopharmaceuticals for ‌Biohaven's epilepsy drug platform, including Opakalim, for up to $795 million, the companies said in a statement on Wednesday.

CEPI ‌backs Minapharm's experimental Ebola vaccine with up to $16.5 million funding

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations will provide up to $16.5 million to Egypt-based pharmaceutical company Minapharm Group to advance an experimental Bundibugyo Ebola vaccine into human trials in Africa, the organizations said on Thursday. This is the fifth Bundibugyo vaccine candidate backed by ​CEPI in response to the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which the group described as the country's largest and deadliest Ebola outbreak.