US-hosted G20 finance meeting to target growth, imbalances, Iran sanctions, Treasury official says
The Trump administration aims to have finance leaders from the Group of 20 major economies agree next week on steps to boost economic growth, reduce global imbalances and tackle sovereign debt challenges while pressing them to cut off Iran's economic lifelines, a senior U.S. Treasury official said on Thursday.
After shunning the South Africa-led G20 process last year, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will host G20 finance ministers and central bank governors on Monday and Tuesday in the Blue Ridge Mountains city of Asheville, North Carolina.