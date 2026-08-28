​The Trump ​administration ‌aims to have finance ​leaders from the Group ‌of 20 major economies agree next week on steps to boost ‌economic growth, reduce global imbalances ‌and tackle sovereign debt challenges while pressing them to cut off ⁠Iran's ​economic ⁠lifelines, a senior U.S. Treasury official said ⁠on Thursday.

After shunning the South ​Africa-led G20 process last year, U.S. ⁠Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will ⁠host ​G20 finance ministers and central bank governors on ⁠Monday and Tuesday in the Blue Ridge ⁠Mountains ⁠city of Asheville, North Carolina.