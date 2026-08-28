Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Practical Magic 2' returns to celebrate sisterhood, pass the baton

Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman reunite to reprise the roles of cursed witch sisters ​Sally and Gillian Owens in "Practical Magic 2," a sequel that arrives in cinemas almost three decades after the original ​film. "Practical Magic" was released to a lukewarm reception in 1998 but has gained a cult following ‌among ​fans over the years.

Tim Curry, actor famed for 'Rocky Horror Picture Show,' dead at 80

Tim Curry, the baritone-voiced British actor who pranced to movie fame as a singing, lingerie-clad "sweet transvestite" in the 1975 cult classic "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," has died at the age of 80, his manager said on Wednesday. A cause of death was not immediately given, but Curry had been in ill health for some time. He died ‌peacefully on Tuesday at his home in Los Angeles, his manager said.

'We will always love you' - world mourns Dolly Parton

In Britain, the King's Guard band played Dolly Parton's "9 to 5" in front of Buckingham Palace. In the United States, the Empire State Building lit up in pink. In Japan, producer Seiji Kameda remembered a singer whose voice "shone like the sun". Fans across continents, from prime ministers to pop stars, sent out messages of grief and affection after the news came through that the country music legend, songwriter and actress had died on Tuesday aged 80.

US judge awards ‌Blake Lively $407,000 for legal bills in Justin Baldoni dispute, much less than she sought

A federal judge on Wednesday awarded Blake Lively $407,000 to cover her legal fees and costs after successfully defending against fellow actor Justin Baldoni's defamation lawsuit stemming from their movie "It Ends With Us." The ‌payment authorized by U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman in Manhattan is only about 5% of the $8.04 million that Lively sought. She had received no money when she settled her own lawsuit in May against Baldoni's production company Wayfarer Studios.

Miley Cyrus pays tribute to godmother Dolly Parton after singer's death at 80

American singer Miley Cyrus said on Wednesday she was heartbroken following the death of her godmother, country music icon Dolly Parton, who died of cancer at age 80 on Tuesday. "The feeling of losing my Aunt Dolly is beyond what feels right to share. Our most sacred moments were private and they'll stay there behind the stage, beneath the glamour & between our hearts," Cyrus, who often referred ⁠to Parton as ​an aunt, wrote on X.

AI-generated music barred from Australian charts after Madonna cover controversy

AI-generated ⁠music will be excluded from Australia's music charts starting this week, the country's peak music trade group said, following controversy over an Australian DJ's cover of Madonna's "Like a Prayer" topping local music charts. The Australian Recording Industry Association, or ARIA, said on Tuesday that wholly AI-generated tracks would no longer be eligible for its popular ARIA Charts, although ⁠recordings that use generative AI in a supporting role would remain eligible.

Behind the rhinestones, Dolly Parton built a business empire

Dolly Parton, the larger-than-life country singer and songwriter who died on Tuesday at age 80, rose from a self-described "dirt poor" upbringing to build a business empire that extended from song royalties to hit movies, a ​cosmetic line, pet products, a theme park, a truck stop and more. Forbes estimated in 2025 that Parton's net worth totaled about $450 million, putting her at No. 78 on the magazine's list of America's richest, self-made women. The largest share came ⁠from her 50% stake in the Dollywood theme park in Tennessee, Forbes said. She also made the financially savvy decision early in her career to retain the rights to all of her songs, allowing her to claim royalties when they were played or performed.

Dolly Parton leaves legacy of literacy, advocacy and charitable giving

Dolly Parton, the trailblazing country music icon, songwriter ⁠and ​actress who died on Tuesday at age 80, was so much more to millions around the world. She was a symbol of generosity, whose philanthropic work spanned literacy, disaster relief, medical research and support for marginalized communities and racial justice, transcending the political and cultural divides that reshaped the world around her.

Dolly Parton, queen of country music, dies at 80

Dolly Parton was around six when she wrote her first song: "Little Tiny Tasseltop," an ode to her corncob doll with corn-silk hair. Her mother stored it preciously in a shoebox. "I loved that little ⁠doll," Parton wrote decades later. "I expressed myself and my feelings through writing — I’m sure what I was thinking was, 'Well, Tasseltop has to have a song about her.'"

Notable people react to the death of country singer Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton, the irrepressible country music singer whose charisma, heartfelt ⁠lyrics and support of causes she believed in captured the public's imagination ⁠for nearly six decades, died on Tuesday aged 80. No cause of death was disclosed, but her publicist said she died peacefully in Nashville, Tennessee, her home state.

CD Projekt RED to launch remastered version of 'The Witcher 3' ahead of new expansion

CD Projekt RED will publish a remastered version of its 2015 blockbuster "The Witcher 3" on September 29, ahead of a 2027 launch of a new expansion for the video game, it ‌said late on Tuesday. Poland's biggest video game developer ‌showcased a trailer for "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Remastered" and a teaser trailer for its upcoming third expansion, titled "Songs of the Past", at the Opening ​Night Live of the world's biggest video game trade fair Gamescom.