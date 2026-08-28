Irish consumer sentiment edges up to near pre-Iran war level

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2026 04:31 IST | Created: 28-08-2026 04:31 IST
Irish consumer sentiment edges up to near pre-Iran war level

Irish consumer ​sentiment rose slightly ‌in August ​to close to the level it stood at ‌before the Middle East conflict stoked concerns about the cost of living, a survey showed on ‌Friday.

The Credit Union Consumer Sentiment Survey ‌rose to 63.2 from 61.6 in July. The index stood at 65.2 in February before dropping to ⁠a ​40-month ⁠low of 53.3 in April following a sharp rise ⁠in fuel costs as a result of ​the conflict. While the improved reading remains well ⁠below the long-term survey average of 83.1, the ⁠index ​has averaged a subdued 64.1 over the last five years, even as the ⁠economy has continued to grow strongly.

"This suggests this ⁠pressure (on ⁠consumers) is sustained as well as substantial," the survey's authors said.

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