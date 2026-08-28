Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Muchova and Mensik win US Open mixed doubles title

Czech pair Karolina Muchova and Jakub Mensik beat Switzerland's Belinda Bencic and Italian Flavio Cobolli 6-3 1-6 10-6 on Wednesday to win the U.S. Open mixed ​doubles title, securing their first Grand Slam trophy as a team. Muchova and Mensik got off to a fast start on Arthur Ashe Stadium, with the hard-serving Mensik hammering an ace ​past Bencic on set point to claim the opener in less than 30 minutes.

Jets star G Connor Hellebuyck confirms ‌trade request

Three-time ​Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck, who has spent his entire NHL career with the Winnipeg Jets, has made public his desire to be traded. Hellebuyck, a key member of the United States' gold-medal squad at the Winter Olympics in February, released a statement Thursday through his agent, Ray Petkau, on social media.

Report: Free agent RB Miles Sanders facing DUI charge

Running back Miles Sanders was charged with driving under the influence earlier this summer near Pittsburgh, CBS Pittsburgh reported. Citing court records, Sanders also was charged with careless driving on June 8 in Churchill Borough, Pa., after police ‌found him slumped over in the driver's seat of his vehicle in the middle of a highway.

Athletics-Brazil's Dos Santos, American Russell race to world hurdles records in Zurich

Brazil's Alison dos Santos and American Masai Russell smashed world records at the Zurich Diamond League on Thursday, stealing the spotlight on a night heralded as an assault on the women's 800 metres mark. Dos Santos stormed to victory in the men's 400m hurdles in 45.80 seconds, toppling Karsten Warholm's world record of 45.94 set at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

ACC joins other power conferences in banning ex-pros

The ACC Board of Directors adopted a resolution with unanimous approval Thursday that curtails the possibility of players with NFL, NBA or WNBA ties returning to college at one of their member institutions. The ACC followed the other power conferences -- the Big Ten, SEC ‌and Big 12 -- that introduced similar rules this week as undrafted NFL free agents attempted to return to college thanks to a Louisiana court's ruling.

Heat sign veteran C Nick Richards

The Miami Heat continued to fortify their roster by signing veteran center Nick Richards on Thursday. The team did not disclose terms of contract, which ESPN reported was for one season.

Soccer-UEFA asks US ‌court for FIFA documents in planned Swiss case against Infantino

UEFA has asked a U.S. federal court for permission to obtain testimony and documents from FIFA entities in Florida for use in a planned criminal complaint in Switzerland against FIFA President Gianni Infantino, according to a court filing. In an ex parte application filed under U.S. law, European soccer's governing body said it is considering criminal proceedings against Infantino and potentially other FIFA officials and advisers over a now-abandoned plan to transfer commercial rights linked to men's and women's World Cups and the Club World Cup into a new subsidiary called FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE).

Royals put 2B Michael Massey on 7-day concussion list

Kansas City Royals second baseman Michael Massey, who is having a strong season, was placed on the 7-day injured list with a concussion Thursday. The move is retroactive to Wednesday. Massey, 28, hit his head on the turf after falling while making a throw in Tuesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Concussion symptoms ⁠developed on Wednesday.

Packers RB ​Josh Jacobs formally charged in connection with May arrest

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs was formally charged with ⁠misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor criminal damage to property stemming from his May arrest in Wisconsin. The Brown County District Attorney's Office filed the charges on Thursday, according to court records. The charges carry maximum sentences of nine months in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

MLS suspends Miami coach Guillermo Hoyos 1 match for late kickoff violations

Major League Soccer issued a one-match suspension and an undisclosed fine to Inter Miami head coach Guillermo Hoyos for his club's "repeated violation" of the league's late ⁠kickoff policy. The club was also fined an undisclosed amount.

Reports: Browns to release WR Cedric Tillman

The Cleveland Browns are set to release wide receiver Cedric Tillman, multiple media outlets reported on Thursday. The Browns fortified the wide receiver position when they selected KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston within their first three picks of the 2026 NFL Draft. Concepcion was selected with the 24th overall pick out of Texas A&M, while Boston was chosen with ​the 39th overall pick out of Washington.

Callaway Golf ends partnership with Good Good Golf over offensive video

California-based Callaway Golf Company severed ties with Good Good Golf following the backlash generated by a video that was meant to promote a driver co-branded between the two companies, Sports Business Journal reported Thursday. Good Good co-founder Garrett Clark apologized Wednesday night, saying ⁠he hopes "we can move on" from a since-deleted video that was meant to be an advertisement for the club.

Rams bring back WR Tutu Atwell in trade with Dolphins

The Los Angeles Rams welcomed back a familiar face Thursday, acquiring wide receiver Tutu Atwell from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for running back Jarquez Hunter. The deal is pending physicals for both players.

Red Bulls sign F Julian Hall to multi-year extension

The New York Red Bulls signed homegrown forward Julian Hall to a contract extension through ⁠the ​2029-30 MLS season on Thursday. Financial terms were not disclosed for Hall, who became the second-youngest player in league history (behind Freddy Adu) to make his MLS debut when he did so at the age of 15 on Sept. 30, 2023.

Titans fume over 'cheap' hit by Bears; WR Wan'Dale Robinson required concussion test

Titans wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson left joint practice with the Bears on Thursday to be checked for a concussion, and Tennessee head coach Robert Saleh had a one-word description of the hit that sent him to the medical tent. "Cheap," Saleh said.

Figure skating-Stellato-Dudek to represent U.S. again, teams up with Siianytsia

World champion pairs skater Deanna Stellato-Dudek will return to represent the United States and form a new partnership with Danil Siianytsia, U.S. Figure Skating said on Thursday. Stellato-Dudek, 43, previously competed for Canada ⁠with Maxime Deschamps, winning the 2024 world championship and Four Continents title. The pair finished 11th at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics in 2026.

Athletics-American Russell hurdles to world record in Zurich

American Masai Russell blazed to a world record in the women's 100 metres hurdles at the Zurich Diamond League on Thursday. Russell pulled away over the final hurdle to cross in 12.09 seconds, ⁠bettering the previous mark of 12.12 set by Nigeria's Tobi Amusan in 2022.

Tennis-US Open draw hands Alcaraz, Sabalenka ⁠tough tests

Defending U.S. Open champion Carlos Alcaraz faces a challenging road to the New York final while Aryna Sabalenka will also have her hands full in her bid for a three-peat, following Thursday's draw. Alcaraz, who is returning to singles action after sitting out five months with a wrist injury, landed in the stronger bottom half of the men's draw along with former U.S. Open champions Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Stan Wawrinka and Marin Cilic.

MLB roundup: Reds score 7 in ninth to stun Giants, avoid sweep

Hector Rodriguez blasted a home run into the San Francisco Bay and Eugenio ‌Suarez later followed with a grand slam as part of a ‌seven-run ninth inning and the Cincinnati Reds stunned the host Giants 10-9 on Wednesday to avoid a three-game sweep. Tyler Stephenson capped the comeback with a go-ahead single to give Cincinnati its first win ​when trailing by six runs going into the ninth since 1958 against the Chicago Cubs.