US ICE grants $16.7 million contract to buy thousands of electric shock gloves

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2026 05:32 IST | Created: 28-08-2026 05:32 IST
US ICE grants $16.7 million contract to buy thousands of electric shock gloves

​The ​U.S. Immigration ‌and Customs Enforcement ​agency granted a $16.7 million ‌contract to buy 6,000 pairs of electric shock gloves for officers ‌in the field despite human ‌rights advocates having raised alarm about the plans when they were ⁠revealed ​earlier ⁠this month.

A notice on a ⁠federal database said that ICE, ​which has been the face ⁠of President Donald Trump'simmigration crackdown, entered ⁠into ​a no-bid contract to purchase the gloves, ⁠which can give painful electric shocks, ⁠from ⁠Kentucky-based firm Compliant Technologies.

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