US ICE grants $16.7 million contract to buy thousands of electric shock gloves
The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency granted a $16.7 million contract to buy 6,000 pairs of electric shock gloves for officers in the field despite human rights advocates having raised alarm about the plans when they were revealed earlier this month.
A notice on a federal database said that ICE, which has been the face of President Donald Trump'simmigration crackdown, entered into a no-bid contract to purchase the gloves, which can give painful electric shocks, from Kentucky-based firm Compliant Technologies.