US ICE grants $16.7 million contract to buy thousands of electric shock gloves

​The ​U.S. Immigration ‌and Customs Enforcement ​agency granted a $16.7 million ‌contract to buy 6,000 pairs of electric shock gloves for officers ‌in the field despite human ‌rights advocates having raised alarm about the plans when they were ⁠revealed ​earlier ⁠this month.

A notice on a ⁠federal database said that ICE, ​which has been the face ⁠of President Donald Trump'simmigration crackdown, entered ⁠into ​a no-bid contract to purchase the gloves, ⁠which can give painful electric shocks, ⁠from ⁠Kentucky-based firm Compliant Technologies.