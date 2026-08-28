Rugby-Kiss seeks two starting sides from depth-challenged Wallabies

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2026 05:37 IST | Created: 28-08-2026 05:37 IST
Rugby-Kiss seeks two starting sides from depth-challenged Wallabies

Australia have often struggled with a shallow playing ​pool but coach Les Kiss has resolved to build ​two starting-quality rugby teams before the nation ‌hosts ​the World Cup next year, using his early months in charge to deepen his squad rather than settle on a preferred 15. Kiss named a much-changed forward ‌pack for Saturday's opening test against Argentina in San Salvador de Jujuy, a provinicial capital in the South American country, while retaining the same backline that helped secure a 56-17 win over Japan earlier this month in Townsville on the Queensland coast.

"Now, ‌I need to know that I've got two good 15s. That's what I need to get to," Kiss told ‌reporters in a call on Friday. "Each test match certainly narrows it down, but I don't want to come down to just the 15. If that number gets larger, then that competitive pressure, I really do believe, can help the team thrive."

Veteran prop Allan Alaalatoa will captain the side ⁠against ​the Pumas on with Harry ⁠Wilson rested, but Kiss affirmed Wilson as skipper for the rest of the season. Winger Dylan Pietsch has returned home with a foot injury sustained ⁠in training in Buenos Aires while centre Len Ikitau is sitting out while recovering from an ankle issue.

While dual code international Joseph ​Suaalii is available after recovering from injury, he will provide outside centre cover from the bench as rookie ⁠13 Isaac Henry and Hunter Paisami get another chance to boost their midfield partnership after starting against Japan in Townsville. Kiss said he was happy with ⁠the ​way the backline functioned in his second game in charge in Townsville but said they would need to lift again for Argentina.

In Australia's last two tours of Argentina in 2022 and 2024, the slow-starting Pumas lost the opening ⁠tests before thrashing the Wallabies in the second matches. "This (Pumas) team have an uncanny way of getting into your eye-line, into ⁠your attack space, and it ⁠puts your skills under pressure," he said.

"So we've worked on making sure we understand how that's going to have an impact on how we can play with the ball. "We've got ‌to be smart ‌and use that kicking game smartly as well."

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