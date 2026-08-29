Storm leaves one dead, two injured in Cyprus
One person died and six others were rescued after a storm and rough seas caused three boats to hit rocks and sink off Cyprus on Saturday, local media reported. A man was pulled unconscious from the sea by a rescue helicopter near Cape Greco on the island's southeastern coast and was later pronounced dead, while two of the survivors were treated in hospital, Sigmalive reported.
Heavy rain and strong winds swept across the Mediterranean island on Saturday, flooding streets, triggering landslides and toppling trees.