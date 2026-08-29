Storm leaves one dead, two injured in Cyprus

​One ​person died ‌and six others ​were rescued after a storm ‌and rough seas caused three boats to hit rocks and ‌sink off Cyprus on ‌Saturday, local media reported. A man was pulled unconscious from the sea ⁠by ​a ⁠rescue helicopter near Cape Greco on the ⁠island's southeastern coast and was ​later pronounced dead, while two ⁠of the survivors were treated in ⁠hospital, ​Sigmalive reported.

Heavy rain and strong winds swept ⁠across the Mediterranean island on Saturday, ⁠flooding ⁠streets, triggering landslides and toppling trees.