Rugby-Kolisi, Kolbe lead South Africa to 33-26 second test win over New Zealand

Reuters | Updated: 29-08-2026 23:16 IST | Created: 29-08-2026 23:16 IST
Rugby-Kolisi, Kolbe lead South Africa to 33-26 second test win over New Zealand

South Africa ​captain Siya Kolisi ‌marked his ​return from injury with a try as the hosts ‌edged New Zealand 33-26 in a tense second test on Saturday, levelling the four-match Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry ‌series at 1-1.

The world champion Springboks were ‌much improved on their sloppy showing in the first test and had the ascendancy in the contact area ⁠and breakdown ​in ⁠another bruising battle. Centres Jesse Kriel and Damian de Allende also ⁠scored tries to go with 18 points from ​the boot of wing Cheslin Kolbe to the ⁠delight of most of the 56,589 in attendance.

New Zealand ⁠scored ​four tries through scrumhalf Cam Roigard, fullback Damian McKenzie, wing Leroy Carter and number ⁠eight Ardie Savea, but were disrupted at the line-out ⁠and ⁠have some work to do at the set-piece ahead of the third match ‌in ‌Johannesburg on Saturday.

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