Rugby-Kolisi, Kolbe lead South Africa to 33-26 second test win over New Zealand
South Africa captain Siya Kolisi marked his return from injury with a try as the hosts edged New Zealand 33-26 in a tense second test on Saturday, levelling the four-match Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series at 1-1.
The world champion Springboks were much improved on their sloppy showing in the first test and had the ascendancy in the contact area and breakdown in another bruising battle. Centres Jesse Kriel and Damian de Allende also scored tries to go with 18 points from the boot of wing Cheslin Kolbe to the delight of most of the 56,589 in attendance.
New Zealand scored four tries through scrumhalf Cam Roigard, fullback Damian McKenzie, wing Leroy Carter and number eight Ardie Savea, but were disrupted at the line-out and have some work to do at the set-piece ahead of the third match in Johannesburg on Saturday.