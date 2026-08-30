Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2026 02:25 IST | Created: 30-08-2026 02:25 IST
Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current ​science news briefs.

Roaches ​to the rescue: ‌Australian scientists ​develop cyborg cockroaches for medical missions

A swarm of giant cockroaches may sound ‌like the stuff of nightmares, but Australian researchers say the insects could one day be used by search-and-rescue teams to ‌deliver lifesaving drugs to people trapped after disasters. Scientists from ‌the University of Queensland and the University of New South Wales have developed paramedic cyborg cockroaches, dubbed "paraborgs", equipped with miniature injection devices and ⁠cameras.

Trump ​signs order ⁠to create a US Space Academy

U.S. President Donald Trump signed ⁠an order on Friday creating a U.S. Space Academy, billing it ​as a new military and civilian institution modeled after ⁠West Point and other military service academies. The proposed academy would build ⁠on Trump's ​space agenda, which he and White House officials have described as a key component of his ⁠legacy. Trump launched the U.S. Space Force as a sixth branch ⁠of ⁠the military during his first term, has attended multiple NASA launches and now aims to return ‌Americans ‌to the moon and eventually ​reach Mars.

TRENDING

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Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

Global
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Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Global
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Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters Science News Summary

Global
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Rugby-Irate Erasmus rubbishes Rennie’s ‘walking around’ claims at scrums

Rugby-Irate Erasmus rubbishes Rennie’s ‘walking around’ claims at scrums

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Arctic Is Warming Fast and the Fallout Is Reaching Far Beyond the Ice

Why AI Literacy Could Become a Critical Workforce Resilience Skill

Financing Food Security Without Sacrificing the Environment

The Secret Lives of Roots: Dataset Reveals How Plants Persist, Spread and Rebuild After Disturbance

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