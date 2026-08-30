South Korea names veteran technocrat Lee Hyoung-il as new finance chief in cabinet reshuffle

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2026 08:46 IST | Created: 30-08-2026 08:46 IST
South Korea names veteran technocrat Lee Hyoung-il as new finance chief in cabinet reshuffle

South Korea ​unveiled a major cabinet reshuffle on ​Sunday, naming First Vice ‌Finance ​Minister Lee Hyoung-il as the new deputy prime minister and minister of economy and finance.

The administration also ‌tapped ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Seung-won to lead the Ministry of Justice, and named Kang Shin-chul, former deputy commander of the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces ‌Command, as the new defense minister, presidential chief of staff Kang ‌Hoon-sik said in a televised address. The reshuffle of the cabinet comes as President Lee Jae Myung's administration seeks to revitalize its international policy momentum as it enters its second ⁠year, at ​a time ⁠when analysts are questioning the sustainability of his expansionary fiscal policies amid a rout in the ⁠local bond market.

Lee Hyoung-il, a career technocrat who has held the vice finance ​minister position since June last year, inherits an economy running hotter ⁠than expected and will be working with a central bank that is now tightening ⁠policy ​as the government is expected to boost fiscal spending for the year ahead. The government is expected to roll out its 2027 budget ⁠next week.

In South Korea, cabinet nominees must face strict legislative scrutiny before they ⁠can formally be ⁠appointed by the president. The president retains the ultimate constitutional authority to appoint his ministers, even if parliament votes them ‌down.

TRENDING

1
Iceland starts counting EU talks referendum; 'no' votes move ahead in close contest

Iceland starts counting EU talks referendum; 'no' votes move ahead in close ...

Global
2
Nepal flash flood death toll rises to 734, disaster authority says

Nepal flash flood death toll rises to 734, disaster authority says

Global
3
China identifies countries of 261 foreigners missing in Himalayan mudslide

China identifies countries of 261 foreigners missing in Himalayan mudslide

Global
4
South Korea names veteran technocrat Lee Hyoung-il as new finance chief in cabinet reshuffle

South Korea names veteran technocrat Lee Hyoung-il as new finance chief in c...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can AI Save Global Growth? IMF Warns Climate, Aging and Fragmentation Are Raising the Stakes

Asia-Pacific Tourism Rebounds, but Can Better Connectivity Protect Its $3.2 Trillion Future?

More Jobs, Wider Pay Gaps: China’s Open Data Economy Brings Growth with New Inequality

Can China Turn Its Border Counties into Green and Inclusive Gateways to the Greater Mekong?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026