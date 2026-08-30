South Korea names veteran technocrat Lee Hyoung-il as new finance chief in cabinet reshuffle

South Korea ​unveiled a major cabinet reshuffle on ​Sunday, naming First Vice ‌Finance ​Minister Lee Hyoung-il as the new deputy prime minister and minister of economy and finance.

The administration also ‌tapped ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Seung-won to lead the Ministry of Justice, and named Kang Shin-chul, former deputy commander of the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces ‌Command, as the new defense minister, presidential chief of staff Kang ‌Hoon-sik said in a televised address. The reshuffle of the cabinet comes as President Lee Jae Myung's administration seeks to revitalize its international policy momentum as it enters its second ⁠year, at ​a time ⁠when analysts are questioning the sustainability of his expansionary fiscal policies amid a rout in the ⁠local bond market.

Lee Hyoung-il, a career technocrat who has held the vice finance ​minister position since June last year, inherits an economy running hotter ⁠than expected and will be working with a central bank that is now tightening ⁠policy ​as the government is expected to boost fiscal spending for the year ahead. The government is expected to roll out its 2027 budget ⁠next week.

In South Korea, cabinet nominees must face strict legislative scrutiny before they ⁠can formally be ⁠appointed by the president. The president retains the ultimate constitutional authority to appoint his ministers, even if parliament votes them ‌down.