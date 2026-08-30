Several victims reported in shooting incident, police say

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2026 11:52 IST | Created: 30-08-2026 11:52 IST
Several victims reported in shooting incident, police say

​A shooting ‌in northern Switzerland ​has left several victims, local police ‌said on Sunday without saying whether anyone was killed.

Cantonal police in Aargau ‌said a large-scale operation was underway and ‌they appealed to the public for any film or pictures of the ⁠incident, ​which the ⁠mass-market Blick tabloid said had occurred at ⁠a rave party. A video on its ​site recorded successive gunshots being fired.

Switzerland ⁠has one of the highest rates ⁠of ​gun ownership in Europe although violent shootings are rare and ⁠it approved tighter gun control rules in ⁠2019.

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