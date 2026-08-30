Several victims reported in shooting incident, police say
A shooting in northern Switzerland has left several victims, local police said on Sunday without saying whether anyone was killed.
Cantonal police in Aargau said a large-scale operation was underway and they appealed to the public for any film or pictures of the incident, which the mass-market Blick tabloid said had occurred at a rave party. A video on its site recorded successive gunshots being fired.
Switzerland has one of the highest rates of gun ownership in Europe although violent shootings are rare and it approved tighter gun control rules in 2019.