One dead, several injured, in Swiss shooting incident, police say

A ​shooting in northern Switzerland has killed one person and ‌injured at least five, some of them seriously, local police said on Sunday.

Cantonal police in Aargau ‌said a manhunt is underway and they appealed ‌to the public for any film or pictures of the incident, which the mass-market Blick tabloid said ⁠had ​occurred at ⁠a rave party in the hippodrome. A video on its ⁠site recorded successive gunshots being fired. Large areas of ​the Aarau town are cordoned off, ⁠police said, and it has increased its presence beyond the ⁠town ​as a precaution.

Switzerland has one of the highest rates of gun ownership in Europe ⁠although violent shootings are rare and it approved tighter ⁠gun ⁠control rules in 2019.