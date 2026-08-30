Boat with around 270 people on board capsizes off North Cyprus; one dead

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2026 17:55 IST | Created: 30-08-2026 17:55 IST
Boat with around 270 people on board capsizes off North Cyprus; one dead

One person died after a boat with around 270 people on board capsized off North Cyprus on Sunday, Turkish Cypriot media reported.

Turkish Cypriot Transport Minister ‌Erhan Arikli told Anadolu that one passenger had died when the ferry ‌capsized. He said there were 267 people on board, 259 of whom were passengers and eight of whom were crew. The privately owned ferry left the North Cyprus port of Kyrenia at ⁠12:30 ​p.m. (0930 GMT) and ⁠immediately started taking on water for an unknown reason, Turkey's state-run news agency Anadolu reported.

It was ⁠heading for the Turkish port of Tasucu in Mersin province in the eastern Mediterranean. Those rescued ​from the vessel were taken to Kyrenia port to be transferred to ⁠hospitals, he added.

Murat Senkul, the mayor of Kyrenia, told broadcaster CNN Turk that 159 passengers ⁠on ​board the vessel had been reached. Video footage showed people in red life jackets sitting or standing on top of the overturned vessel as ⁠authorities scrambled coastguard and private vessels for assistance to bring them to shore.

The Kibris ⁠newspaper reported that ⁠the vessel, which some reports said was a catamaran, began taking in water about four miles off the shore.

TRENDING

1
Libya rivals agree roadmap for elections within 24 months at UN-led talks

Libya rivals agree roadmap for elections within 24 months at UN-led talks

Global
2
Ukraine defence chief pledges 'clear' war plan to win early loan release

Ukraine defence chief pledges 'clear' war plan to win early loan release

Global
3
Iceland will continue to strengthen EEA relationship, PM says

Iceland will continue to strengthen EEA relationship, PM says

Global
4
Motorcycling-Ducati's Marquez completes Aragon sweep to cut Martin's title lead

Motorcycling-Ducati's Marquez completes Aragon sweep to cut Martin's title l...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can AI Save Global Growth? IMF Warns Climate, Aging and Fragmentation Are Raising the Stakes

Asia-Pacific Tourism Rebounds, but Can Better Connectivity Protect Its $3.2 Trillion Future?

More Jobs, Wider Pay Gaps: China’s Open Data Economy Brings Growth with New Inequality

Can China Turn Its Border Counties into Green and Inclusive Gateways to the Greater Mekong?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026