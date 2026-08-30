Ukraine defence chief pledges 'clear' war plan to win early loan release

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2026 19:13 IST | Created: 30-08-2026 19:13 IST
Ukraine defence chief pledges 'clear' war plan to win early loan release

Ukraine's new defence minister pledged a "clear" ​vision for Kyiv's partners on how his country plans ​to fight Russia with more resources, ‌in a ​bid to bring forward part of a European Union loan to help cover a $27 billion military budget deficit. The Ukrainian government relies heavily on foreign funds to continue its war ‌effort, now in its fifth year, with the EU committing €90 billion in financing through 2027.

In comments to reporters released on Sunday, Yevhenii Khmara said Kyiv would seek to bring forward part of the €45 billion loan planned for next year, as well as lobby ‌allies for greater contributions and new countries that had not yet given. "Ukraine will present partners with a clear ‌vision and a clear plan: what tasks the Defence Forces face, what projects are needed for this, what results must be achieved, and within what timeframes," he said.

The EU has earmarked €45 billion each for 2026 and 2027, allowing Ukraine to channel record funds toward defence. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said last week ⁠that Kyiv ​had spent more than expected in ⁠the first half of the year. 'COMMON VISION' FOR WAR

Khmara took over as defence minister last month from Mykhailo Fedorov, whose dismissal sparked rare wartime ⁠protests that prompted Zelenskiy to also fire his unpopular military chief. A former special-forces commander credited with leading Ukraine's deep-strike campaign against Russia, Khmara said ​he shared a "common vision" with new top general Mykhailo Drapatyi.

Kyiv is seeking to seize the initiative from Moscow, ⁠partly by stepping up long-range drone strikes on Russian oil infrastructure, defence manufacturing and logistics. But it faces a critical shortage of manpower and air defences to fend ⁠off ​Russian air attacks on Ukrainian cities. Kyiv's military has also faced controversy over abuses and mismanagement in recruitment and on the battlefield.

Khmara said Ukraine needs "proper decisions" to preserve lives and a clear vision throughout the ranks for how to ⁠fight and end the war. "This vision must be communicated down the chain to commanders and units carrying out missions at the ⁠front every day," he said.

Khmara said ⁠Ukraine has tested four potential interceptors to shoot down the jet-powered drones Russia is increasingly firing at Ukraine. Swarms of the high-speed drones have plagued the capital Kyiv for four consecutive days, ‌killing residents, damaging homes ‌and warehouses and upending daily life.

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