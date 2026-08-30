Cricket-England reduce Pakistan to 53-3 to close in on victory

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2026 17:59 IST | Created: 30-08-2026 17:59 IST
Cricket-England reduce Pakistan to 53-3 to close in on victory

England closed in on a first ​home test series win for two ​years as Pakistan slumped to ‌53-3 ​at lunch on the fourth day of the second test at Lord's on Sunday. Set a very tough target ‌of 389 to square the series after bowling England out for 208, Pakistan's fragile batting was again exposed by the home pace attack.

Ollie Robinson removed Azan Awais with a ‌delivery that nipped back off a length to trap him LBW and three ‌balls later produced a stunning delivery that hit the top of Abdullah Shafique's off stump, leaving Pakistan reeling on 7-2. There was no respite for Pakistan as it became 14-3 when captain Babar Azam ⁠tried ​to fend off a ⁠vicious Jofra Archer bouncer but edged it up on to his helmet and the ball looped ⁠to Jordan Cox at third slip.

Shan Masood and Saud Shakeel dug in before lunch but ​their task looks hopeless.

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