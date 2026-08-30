Seven die, many more missing after ferry capsizes off North Cyprus

At least seven people died and 23 were missing after a ferry carrying around 270 passengers and crew capsized off North Cyprus on Sunday, leaving survivors clinging to its overturned hull.

The privately owned ‌ferry left the port of Kyrenia at 12:30 p.m. (0930 GMT) and immediately started taking on water for an unknown reason, authorities said. It was heading for the Turkish port of Tasucu in Mersin province in the eastern Mediterranean. The disaster occurred just off the coast of Kyrenia, a popular holiday resort for both locals and tourists. ‌The ferry involved, a catamaran, was one of several shuttle sea services that link North Cyprus with Turkey daily.

Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman said 237 ‌people had been rescued alive, while seven people had died and 23 people were still being sought. “We have reached 237 people alive. However, we have also recovered seven people who lost their lives. We are deeply saddened by this,” Erhurman told CNN Turk in a live broadcast.

Video footage showed people in red life jackets sitting or standing on top of the overturned vessel as ⁠authorities scrambled coastguard ​and private vessels for assistance to ⁠bring them to shore. "We have still not been able to reach 23 people. Search and rescue teams are working very intensively to find them," Erhurman said.

"If there are people still inside the vessel, ⁠reaching them does not appear easy at the moment. Efforts are being made using other technologies to reach them as well." MAJOR RESCUE OPERATION UNDERWAY

Cyprus was battered by fierce storms ​on Saturday, with one person dying after his sailboat crashed onto rocks in rough seas in the island's south-east. Asked about the cause of the ⁠capsize, Erhurman noted the storm on Saturday, but said the weather was considered suitable for travel.

"There is a great sense of shock here. This is not something we have experienced before... we are extremely ⁠saddened. Everyone ​is doing everything they can and making every effort," he said, speaking from the crisis centre set up in the area. Turkish Cypriot Prime Minister Unal Ustel said a major rescue operation was underway.

"Our sole priority right now is human life. All institutions of our state, our security forces, our health ⁠teams and our search and rescue elements are on the ground in full coordination," he told reporters after chairing a crisis management committee. The Turkish Cypriot Interior Ministry ⁠said the passenger ferry 'FILOJET' was carrying 259 ⁠passengers and eight crew, and it began taking on water about four nautical miles off Kyrenia while sailing from Kyrenia to Tasucu in Turkey.

Four Turkish Cypriot coast guard vessels and a civilian passenger boat were deployed to the scene, ‌along with five Turkish coastguard vessels ‌and two helicopters, the ministry statement said.