Google Maps will show 'Lake America' in US, not 'Lake Ontario'

Google Maps has changed the name of "Lake Ontario" to "Lake ​America" for U.S. users to reflect President ​Donald Trump's executive order renaming the ‌lake, according ​to a Google statement. Trump announced on Thursday that he was changing the name of the smallest of the five Great Lakes, part of ‌an escalating trade feud with Canada that has prompted the two countries to impose reciprocal tariffs on billions of dollars in goods.

The president's order affects the U.S. Geographic Names Information System (GNIS), which sets the standards for ‌official U.S. maps. It does not have any impact on Canadian naming conventions or how the rest ‌of the world refers to the lake. "Since we update Google Maps to reflect name changes in official government sources, which is GNIS for the U.S., people using Maps in the U.S. will see 'Lake America,' those in Canada will continue to see 'Lake ⁠Ontario,' and ​those outside of the U.S. ⁠and Canada will see both names," Google said in a blog post issued on Saturday.

The White House, Carney's office and ⁠Ford's office did not immediately comment on Sunday on Google's decision. Google Maps made a similar change to the ​Gulf of Mexico last year, labeling it the "Gulf of America" following Trump's executive order on his first ⁠day in office renaming the body of water.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney immediately rejected the lake's name change on Thursday. Democratic ⁠Governor ​Kathy Hochul of New York, which shares a long border with Canada, declared that "New York won't be calling it that," while Phil Scott, the Republican governor of neighboring Vermont, called Trump's decision "petty and disappointing" ⁠on social media. The premier of Ontario, Doug Ford, on Saturday unveiled a large lakeside sign that reads, "Lake Ontario: ⁠Now and Always," in ⁠both English and French.

"President Trump can call it whatever he wants, but I can tell you, the rest of the world will always call it ‌Lake Ontario," Ford said.