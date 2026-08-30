USDA cyclospora research projects shelved amid funding cuts and relocations, Politico reports
The Trump administration is shuttering two of the three U.S. Department of Agriculture research projects studying cyclospora, a foodborne parasite that has sickened thousands of Americans this summer, Politico reported on Sunday. The two projects were defunded by Congress earlier this year, while the third is due to be moved from Maryland to Iowa this fall as part of a broader USDA reorganization, according to the report.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.