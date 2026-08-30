USDA cyclospora research projects shelved amid funding cuts and relocations, Politico reports

The ​Trump ​administration is shuttering ‌two of ​the three U.S. ‌Department of Agriculture research projects studying cyclospora, a foodborne parasite ‌that has sickened thousands of ‌Americans this summer, Politico reported on Sunday. The two projects ⁠were ​defunded ⁠by Congress earlier this year, while ⁠the third is due ​to be moved from ⁠Maryland to Iowa this fall ⁠as ​part of a broader USDA reorganization, according ⁠to the report.

Reuters could not ⁠immediately ⁠verify the report.