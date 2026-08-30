HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day one

Highlights of the first day at ​U.S. Open on Sunday (times GMT): 1655 PAOLINI ​ADVANCES

Italian Jasmine Paolini battled past Slovenia's ‌Veronika ​Erjavec, overcoming a second-set wobble before prevailing 6-3 3-6 6-4. The 19th seed cruised through the opening set but had to ‌weather a spirited fightback from Erjavec before regaining control in the decider to book her place in the second round. 1645 FIRST RESULT OF THE DAY

Unseeded Polish player Kamil Majchrzak defeated Serbia's ‌Hamad Medjedovic 6-3 6-3 6-3, becoming the first men's player to advance to the second ‌round. 1530 RUUD WITHDRAWS

The 2022 U.S. Open runner-up Casper Ruud withdrew from this year's tournament due to a back injury on the opening day. The 19th seed was replaced by lucky loser Arthur Gea who will face ⁠Juan Manuel ​Cerundolo in the first ⁠round. 1500 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began in New York, with the temperature hovering around 25 degrees Celsius. READ MORE

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U.S. OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ⁠ON SUNDAY (prefix number denotes seeding): ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1600 GMT/1200 ET)

3-Jessica Pegula (U.S.) v Elena-Gabriela Ruse (Romania) 7-Daniil Medvedev (Russia) v ⁠Hugo Gaston (France)

4-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v ⁠Mariano Navone (Argentina) Venus Williams (U.S.) v Sofia Kenin (U.S.)

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM (1500 GMT/1100 ET) 19-Jasmine Paolini (Italy) v Veronika Erjavec (Slovenia)

Coleman Wong (Hong Kong) v 20-Tommy Paul (U.S.) 9-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) v Solana Sierra (Argentina)

15-Alexander ‌Bublik (Kazakhstan) v ‌J.J. Wolf (U.S.)