German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on ​Sunday Berlin was preparing a ​response to the suspected drone attack ‌on ​a Ukrainian cargo plane in Leipzig this month in coordination with its European and NATO partners. "We are in ‌the process of concluding the investigation. There is broad consensus within the Federal Government on how we should respond, and we will make this clear in the ‌coming days; it won't be long now," he said in an interview on ‌ARD public television.

Germany has so far not said officially who it believes was behind the suspected attack attempt at Leipzig/Halle airport on August 4, when an explosives-laden drone was discovered near a Ukrainian ⁠Antonov cargo ​aircraft used for ⁠military supplies. However Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt, a member of the conservative Christian Social Union, called the ⁠Leipzig incident a "hybrid attack scenario," and left open possible involvement by foreign powers.

On Saturday, the ​daily Die Welt reported that in the next few days, the government would ⁠blame Russia for the attack and announce measures that would include sanctions coordinated with European Union partners. Merz ⁠made ​no comment on who Berlin believed was responsible but said its response was being coordinated with its partners.

"It has been agreed upon, and final ⁠agreement is due to be reached in the next few days with the European ⁠Union and our NATO ⁠partners," he said. "It will be a response from Germany, but our partners in the European Union and NATO will ‌not be ‌taken by surprise."