Tennis-From Serena double to US Open debut, 17-year-old Frodin gets her own stage

Five years after portraying a young Serena Williams on ​the set of "King Richard", 17-year-old American Thea Frodin is about to ​make her own U.S. Open debut at the ‌same ​tournament where her childhood idol won six singles titles.

Frodin was 12 when she was chosen as the tennis-playing double of the actress who portrayed a young Serena in the 2021 film about the rise of ‌the Williams sisters from Compton to the top of tennis. Will Smith won an Oscar for his portrayal of their father Richard Williams. Now she is making her Grand Slam main-draw debut at Flushing Meadows after earning a wildcard by winning the USTA Girls' 18s National Championships earlier this month. Her ‌reward is a first-round meeting with world number two Elena Rybakina.

"I've only dreamed of moments like this," Frodin told the U.S. Open website. "The ‌fact that I'm here right now, and able to experience it in real life, is still a little bit shocking to me." The California native had no previous acting experience, but picked up a racket at six and was already a devoted Serena fan before landing the movie role.

"Before I was even invited to play the role, I knew who she ⁠was. I'm ​such a big fan of hers. ⁠I always have been," Frodin said. "I was super honoured to play the role of somebody that I look up to and admire... What Serena has done for all of ⁠us is something that I can't even grasp."

The experience left its mark on Frodin's game, as she began copying the 23-time Grand Slam champion's strokes so naturally that ​her coaches had to help her rediscover her own style. "After I was done shooting, I kind of got used to her ⁠strokes a little bit," she said. "My coaches were a little bit frustrated with me because I naturally started to hit like her.

"I picked up Serena's backhand, her technique with it, but ⁠I ​tried as much as possible to go back to my strokes." Frodin, who reached the Australian Open junior semi-finals this year, has since developed an aggressive game of her own and now trains in Nashville, Tennessee.

She has never met her idol, but Serena is back at the U.S. ⁠Open this year, teaming up with sister Venus in the women's doubles after also playing mixed doubles with Carlos Alcaraz. "Hopefully, if I get a ⁠chance to hit with them or ⁠just meet them, anything, I'll take it," Frodin said. "That would be incredible. That would be a dream."

For now, Frodin has a stage of her own. "(Rybakina) is number two for a reason, so I'm expecting a battle. Hopefully, ‌I can bring out ‌my best level against her," she said.