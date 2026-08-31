Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

NHC says 50% chance of cyclone formation in next 48 hours off Louisiana coast

An ​area of low pressure located about 125 miles (200 km) south of the coast of ​southeastern Louisiana has about a 50% chance of forming into a cyclone ‌in ​the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Sunday. "A short-lived tropical depression or tropical storm could form before the system reaches the Upper Texas or southwestern Louisiana coasts Tuesday or Tuesday night," the NHC said.

Judge deals blow to Trump moves to deport pro-Palestinian activists

A federal judge on Friday ‌ruled that laws that President Donald Trump's administration used to cancel visas and initiate deportation proceedings against noncitizen college students based on their pro-Palestinian advocacy and criticism of Israel are unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge Noel Wise in San Jose, California in a blistering ruling chastised the U.S. State Department and U.S. Department of Homeland Security for how they had deployed provisions of federal immigration law to target non-citizens for deportation for expressing views they wanted to suppress.

NASA ‌launches powerful Roman Space Telescope, a spy satellite turned to the stars

NASA began a new mission to probe some of the biggest mysteries in astrophysics and cosmology with the launch on Sunday of ‌the U.S. space agency's new flagship astronomical observatory, a repurposed spy satellite that will capture panoramic views of the cosmos. The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, a roughly $4 billion project, was carried aloft from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket through blue skies just after sunrise. Its mission is planned for five years, though NASA said the telescope may have enough fuel for five additional years.

British far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos detained by ICE

British far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos, who has called for ⁠ICE checkpoints ​at supermarkets in the United States, with summary deportation of ⁠anyone failing to prove legal U.S. residency, has been detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, agency records showed on Friday. Yiannopoulos, 41, was arrested on Thursday at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport and is subject to a final order of ⁠removal from the U.S., ICE's parent agency, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, said in a statement describing him as "an illegal alien from the United Kingdom."

Factbox-Bear encounters are on the rise. Here's what to do if you meet one

A drought in ​the western U.S. has devastated wildlands, dried up food sources and sent bears wandering along city sidewalks and into homes and shops in search of food. What should you do if you ⁠meet a bear? Reuters turned to BearWise, which bear biologists started in the southeastern United States in 2018 and that grew into a national program of the Association of Fish & Wildlife Agencies.

Google Maps will show 'Lake America' in US, not 'Lake Ontario'

Google Maps has changed the name ⁠of "Lake ​Ontario" to "Lake America" for U.S. users to reflect President Donald Trump's executive order renaming the lake, according to a Google statement. Trump announced on Thursday that he was changing the name of the smallest of the five Great Lakes, part of an escalating trade feud with Canada that has prompted the two countries to impose reciprocal tariffs on billions of dollars in goods.

Hungry bears wander into US West homes, shops in ⁠record numbers

Matt Errico was sitting on the toilet when he heard noises in his Colorado home. The roofer got up and found two young bears about the size of golden retrievers standing in his hallway. ⁠After a staring match, they bolted out of the ⁠front door.

CFTC fines former White House aide $172,000 for trading on Trump speech information

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Friday ordered former White House teleprompter operator Gabriel Perez to pay $172,539 for using advance access to President Donald Trump's speeches to make illegal trades on a prediction-market platform. Perez must repay $107,539.02 in profits and pay ‌a $65,000 civil penalty under a settlement ‌with the CFTC. He also agreed to a three-year trading ban and to cease and desist from further ​violations of the Commodity Exchange Act and CFTC regulations.