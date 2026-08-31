Cricket-South Africa pacer Rabada ruled out of Australia ODIs, under injury cloud for tests 

Pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada ​has been ruled out ​of the ODI ‌series against ​Australia and is a doubt for the following test series against Pat Cummins's ‌team as he battles a hamstring injury. Cricket South Africa (CSA) said Rabada had suffered a right hamstring strain and would miss the ‌three ODIs starting September 24 in Durban.

"His availability for ‌the three-match test series against Australia will depend on how he progresses through his rehabilitation, with a decision on his selection to be ⁠made closer ​to the ⁠series," CSA said in a statement. Rabada's domestic bowling coach Allan Donald told ⁠South African media Rabada's hamstring injury could see him sidelined for ​up to 10 weeks.

The first test starts on October ⁠9 in Durban, with Gqeberha and Cape Town also hosting matches. Losing Rabada ⁠for ​the test series would be a huge blow for South Africa, who beat Australia in the World Test ⁠Championship final at Lord's last year when the 31-year-old took nine ⁠wickets.

Rabada has ⁠an average of 21.39 in 11 tests against Australia, slightly better than his exceptional career average ‌of ‌22.03.