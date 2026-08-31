Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Manhunt underway after woman killed, several injured at Swiss rave shooting

A 22-year-old woman has been killed and five people injured, one seriously, in a shooting overnight at a rave in the Swiss town of Aarau which local police said could have been an act of terrorism. Local police said all victims ​are residents of Switzerland and in their 20s. Italy's foreign ministry said Swiss authorities had informed them that an Italian woman had died, and Italy offered its support with the investigation.

Iran is attacking US forces in Jordan, Fox ​News reports, citing a US source

Iran is attacking U.S. forces stationed in Jordan, Fox News reporter Trey Yingst said on Sunday, citing a U.S. source. There has ‌been no significant ​impact so far, the reporter's X post said, adding that nearly all incoming missiles "have been intercepted at this point."

Iceland rejects EU-accession talks in close-fought referendum

Icelanders voted to stay out of the European Union, referendum results showed on Sunday, as they rejected a government push to reopen membership talks and sided with those who said Iceland's fishing waters were too important to risk. The Arctic island of 400,000 people has debated whether to join the EU for well over a decade and had initially been expected to narrowly back holding membership talks, but opinion polls this month showed views had changed.

US threatens countries doing business with Iran, but holds off on penalties for now

President Donald Trump's administration on Monday warned countries to cut their business ties with Iran or face ‌secondary sanctions as part of what it billed as an "economic D-Day," but the Treasury Department stopped short of actually imposing penalties. As the war with Iran nears its six-month mark, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the U.S. was launching an "economic onslaught" against Iran's financial connections around the globe.

Rival factions stand off in Niger capital after mutineers attack airport, presidency

Mutinous soldiers in Niger attacked the airport and the presidency in the capital, Niamey, early on Saturday, triggering hours of gunfire and explosions and briefly knocking state television and radio off air. By late morning, Niger's defence ministry said the armed forces were gradually retaking sites seized in the overnight attack, but security sources said mutineers were still at the airport in the afternoon and the overall situation remained unclear Saturday night.

Merz says Germany finalising response to suspected Leipzig attack

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Sunday Berlin was preparing a response to the suspected drone attack on a Ukrainian cargo plane in Leipzig this month in coordination with its European and NATO partners. "We are in the process of concluding the investigation. There is broad consensus within the Federal ‌Government on how we should respond, and we will make this clear in the coming days; it won't be long now," he said in an interview on ARD public television.

Glacier collapse may have triggered deadly Nepal flash flood, experts say

A deadly flash flood https://www.reuters.com/world/nepal-floods-live-nearly-1500-missing-including-tourists-death-toll-rises-2026-08-27/ near Nepal's border with Tibet on Wednesday may have been triggered when the lower part of a glacier broke off and crashed on to the valley floor hundreds of metres below, experts said citing satellite imagery from Planet ‌Labs. It was not clear what caused the glacier to collapse, but Nepali officials have pointed to an earthquake in the region as a possibility. The U.S. Geological Survey later said nL6N44O0AY the reported tremor was in fact seismic energy generated by the collapse of glacial rock and ice, followed by debris flow.

Six consequences after six months of war in Iran

Six months after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran, the war that President Donald Trump has called a "little excursion" has become a deeply unpopular stalemate that threatens to derail his presidency. Iran has not surrendered, shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains severely disrupted, and there is no clear path to ending the conflict that Trump once predicted would be over in four weeks.

Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan to hold first defence pact meeting, source says

Top officials from Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan will gather in Istanbul on Monday for a first committee meeting under the joint defence accord that they signed this month, a Turkish foreign ministry source said. The "Mecca Joint Defence Agreement", signed on August 7, brought together Sunni Muslim U.S. allies concerned by the Iran war and regional conflict that has led to Iranian missile fire on Gulf oil exporters.

Ukraine's former defence chief seeks US investment for defence tech fund, FT reports

Ukraine's former defence ⁠minister Mykhailo Fedorov is seeking U.S. ​investment for a defence technology fund, he said in an interview with the Financial Times that was published on Sunday. Fedorov is also seeking Western ⁠capital to build and manage weapons development companies that he said will help Kyiv resist Moscow, the Financial Times said.

Libya rivals agree roadmap for elections within 24 months at UN-led talks

Representatives of Libya's rival political parties on Sunday signed an agreement on holding long-delayed national elections within two years to resolve contentious issues over electoral laws and reform the national elections body. The political process to resolve more than a decade of conflict in Libya has been stalled since an election scheduled for December 2021 collapsed following disputes over the eligibility of the main candidates.

Bessent expects new US secondary sanctions weekly, aiming to increase pressure on Iran

The ⁠U.S. Treasury Department is likely to unveil weekly new secondary sanctions aimed at increasing economic pressure on Iran, with an initial focus on banks, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Reuters on Sunday. After imposing penalties on the United Arab Emirates branches of Egypt's Banque Misr on Friday over alleged financial links to Iran, Bessent said in an interview that the next step may be cutting off an institution entirely from the dollar-based financial system.

North Korea names new defense minister, KCNA says

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un overhauled his senior military leadership, appointing Kim Song-gi as defense minister and restoring veteran ​strategist Pak Jong-chon as vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, state media outlet KCNA reported on Sunday. Kim Song-gi, previously the director of the military’s political bureau, replaces No Kwang-chol, who was reassigned to a senior role within the powerful Munitions Industry Department.

Before flood catastrophe, Nepal asked China for early warnings as risks mounted

Three months before a wall of water, mud and rock killed hundreds when it hurtled down a Himalayan valley bordering Nepal and China, experts and ⁠officials from both countries met in Kathmandu to discuss the risk of such disasters. At the May 27 meeting in Nepal's capital, 10 officials from Nepal and about a dozen from China, including the Tibet region where the disaster struck, discussed strengthening cooperation to monitor and respond to floods, weather and glacier-related hazards, according to an agenda prepared by the Nepali side and seen by Reuters.

Nepal begins mass burials of unidentified flood victims as families seek missing

Nepal's scenic Chitwan district, known for its forests and rivers, has become the site of mass burials for hundreds of unidentified victims whose bodies were swept away by the torrent that devastated the Himalayan region days ago. In the plains, ⁠nearly 200 ​kilometers from the flood-ravaged valleys of Rasuwa where the disaster struck on Wednesday, authorities have dug hundreds of graves in Chitwan's Devghat forest.

US forces strike two Iranian launchers on Iran's Larak island, US official says

U.S. forces struck two Iranian launchers on Iran's Larak Island on Sunday, a U.S. official said, marking the first known American strikes on Iran since late July. Iran responded by attacking U.S. forces stationed in Jordan, according to a Fox News reporter on Sunday, citing a U.S. source. Nearly all incoming missiles "have been intercepted at this point," the reporter's X post said, noting that there had been no significant impact so far.

Missile attack kills two, injures 16 in Russia's Belgorod, authorities say

A missile attack killed two people and injured another 16 in the city of Belgorod close to the Russian border with Ukraine on Sunday evening, acting governor Alexander Shuvayev said on the Telegram messaging app. He said two were killed after Ukraine hit a commercial facility, with the attack also causing fires in seven warehouses in the city.

Germany's Merz says victory for ⁠AfD in Saxony-Anhalt would deter foreign investors

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Sunday that a victory for the far-right AfD party in next week's regional election in Saxony-Anhalt would damage the eastern state and deter foreign companies from investing there. "I cannot imagine international investors attending a ground-breaking ceremony with an AfD Minister-President to set up new plants and establish new businesses in Saxony-Anhalt," he told ARD public television in an interview.

War weighs on Iran's economy as US intensifies sanctions

Iranian leaders are acknowledging ⁠the economic toll of war with the U.S., with the supreme leader urging the government to address the hardship and the president saying foreign trade ⁠has shrunk by a third due to the American sanctions and blockade. Yet Tehran signalled no retreat on Saturday, vowing to withstand U.S. pressure, pursue diplomacy and maintain what it said was control over the Strait of Hormuz, the strategic waterway giving Iran leverage through its ability to disrupt global energy markets.

At least eight die, 18 missing after ferry capsizes off North Cyprus

At least eight people died and 18 were missing after a ferry carrying around 270 passengers and crew capsized off North Cyprus on Sunday, leaving survivors clinging to its overturned hull. The privately owned ferry left the port of Kyrenia at 12:30 p.m. local time (0930 GMT) and immediately started taking on water for an unknown reason, authorities said. It was heading for the Turkish port of Tasucu in the ‌eastern Mediterranean.

Ukraine defence chief to outline war plan as Kyiv seeks more funds

Ukraine's new defence ‌minister said he would outline a "clear vision" for Kyiv's partners of how his country plans to fight Russia, as the government tries to bring forward part of a European Union loan to help cover a $27 billion military budget deficit. Ukraine relies heavily on foreign ​funds to continue its war effort, now in its fifth year, with the EU committing €90 billion in financing through 2027.