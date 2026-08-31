Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL trade roundup: Falcons reportedly add DT Gervon Dexter Sr. from Bears

The Atlanta Falcons acquired defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. from the Chicago Bears, ESPN reported Sunday. The Bears picked up ​cornerback Clark Phillips III and a fifth-round draft pick in exchange for Dexter, who has been a starter in Chicago the last two seasons.

Tennis-Alcaraz, Sabalenka launch ​bids to retain US Open crowns

Both defending champions enter the fray as the U.S. Open's first round continues ‌on Monday, ​with Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz looking for their third titles. TOP MEN'S MATCH: ROMAN SAFIULLIN V CARLOS ALCARAZ

Red Sox reload by activating OF Roman Anthony, SS Trevor Story

The Boston Red Sox activated outfielder Roman Anthony and shortstop Trevor Story in advance of their game Sunday against the rival New York Yankees. Anthony has not played since May 4 due to a wrist injury, while Story has missed over three months with a sports hernia.

Reports: Giants release former No. 7 overall pick Evan Neal

The New York Giants ‌are releasing offensive lineman Evan Neal, according to multiple reports. Neal was the seventh overall pick by the Giants in the 2022 NFL Draft. He started 13 games at right tackle as a rookie.

Reports: Titans waive former starting QB Will Levis

The Tennessee Titans are moving on from quarterback Will Levis, three years after trading up to select him near the top of the second round, according to multiple reports. Tennessee is waiving Levis ahead of Sunday's deadline to reduce rosters to 53 players. The move leaves Mitchell Trubisky as the primary backup to Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and the centerpiece of the Titans' offense.

Tennis-Kostyuk cruises past Hunter into US Open second round

Ukraine's Marta ‌Kostyuk launched her latest bid for a maiden Grand Slam title by breezing past Australian qualifier Storm Hunter with a 6-4 6-1 victory in the first round of the U.S. Open on Sunday. After stumbling at this year's Australian Open, Kostyuk has been in sublime form at the Grand Slams, making the semi-finals of the French ‌Open and Wimbledon to arrive at Flushing Meadows as a genuine contender in the women's draw.

NFL roster cuts: Teams get down to 53 players

National Football League clubs have until 6 p.m. Sunday to trim their rosters to 53 players, with the cuts being announced throughout the day. --The Colts released defensive tackle Colby Wooden and running back Ulysses Bentley IV, ESPN reported.

Report: Packers RB Josh Jacobs placed on Commissioner's Exempt list

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs was placed on the NFL's Commissioner's Exempt list Sunday, ESPN reported, after he was charged Thursday with a pair of misdemeanors in connection to a May arrest in Wisconsin. According to the report, Jacobs will not be able to practice with the team or attend games while on the exempt list.

Tennis-Former champion Medvedev, top American Pegula advance as US Open begins

Former champion Daniil Medvedev strolled into the U.S. Open second ⁠round while highest-ranked American ​Jessica Pegula also advanced, as the year's final major got underway on Sunday with a record ⁠purse of $108 million up for grabs. Medvedev crashed out in a chaotic first-round defeat a year ago but was all business on Sunday at Arthur Ashe Stadium, as he beat the French qualifier Hugo Gaston 6-4 6-2 6-4, quieting doubts after a frustrating run-up to the year's final major.

Aaron Donald ends retirement, rejoins Rams

The Los Angeles Rams defense will now feature two players who have combined to win five NFL Defensive ⁠Player of the Year awards. The Rams announced on Sunday that defensive tackle Aaron Donald has ended his retirement and will return to the only team he played for over 10 spectacular seasons. The contract terms were not disclosed, though multiple reports say it's a one-year, $20 million deal with playoff incentives.

Tennis-With top rank in mind, Pegula foils Ruse to reach US Open second round

American Jessica Pegula ​kicked off her latest campaign for a maiden major title with a little extra motivation on Sunday, cruising past Romania's Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-3 6-2 with a shot at the top of the rankings on the line at the U.S. Open. The 2024 finalist is one of four players who could walk out of Flushing ⁠Meadows as the world number one and third-ranked Pegula tamed early nerves to ease into the second round with 26 winners to just 14 from her opponent, closing it out with an unreturnable forehand.

Report: Buccaneers waive OLB Chris Braswell

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are waiving outside linebacker Chris Braswell, per NFL Network. Braswell, 24, was a second-round pick, 57th overall, in the 2024 NFL Draft, following a second-team All-SEC season at Alabama.

Tennis-Drama-free Medvedev eases into ⁠US ​Open second round

Former champion Daniil Medvedev made light work of France's Hugo Gaston 6-4 6-2 6-4 on Sunday, exorcising the demons of his ill-fated campaign a year ago with an aggressive performance at Arthur Ashe Stadium. A frequent - and gleeful - villain at the tournament he won in 2021, Medvedev crashed out in the opening round in 2025 but was all business this time around with 34 winners against just 11 from his opponent.

Tennis-From Serena double to US Open debut, 17-year-old Frodin gets her own stage

Five years after portraying a young Serena Williams on the set of "King Richard", 17-year-old American Thea Frodin is about to make her own U.S. Open debut at the same tournament where her childhood idol ⁠won six singles titles. Frodin was 12 when she was chosen as the tennis-playing double of the actress who portrayed a young Serena in the 2021 film about the rise of the Williams sisters from Compton to the top of tennis. Will Smith won an Oscar for his portrayal of their father Richard Williams.

Tennis-US Open day ⁠one

Highlights of the first day at U.S. Open on Sunday (times GMT): 2020 MEDVEDEV, KOSTYUK ROLL INTO SECOND ⁠ROUND

Odell Beckham Jr. completes comeback, makes Giants’ roster

Odell Beckham Jr.'s NFL comeback will continue with the team that launched his career. The New York Giants kept Beckham on their initial 53-man roster Sunday, completing the 33-year-old wide receiver's return to the league after he did not play during the 2025 season.

Broncos place LB Jonathon Cooper on exempt list

Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper was placed on the NFL commissioner's exempt list Sunday amid domestic violence charges stemming from two June arrests. Cooper cannot practice or play in ‌games while on the list, though he may continue ‌to attend meetings and work out at the team facility. He will be paid during his absence and will not count against Denver's 53-man roster while he is exempt. The ​NFL uses the designation when potential violations of its personal conduct policy are under review.