HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day one

Highlights of the first day at U.S. Open on Sunday (times GMT):

0102 PLAY SUSPENDED ON ​OUTER COURTS Play was suspended on the outer courts due to rain, while ​action continues under the roof at the main Arthur ‌Ashe ​and Louis Armstrong stadiums. Seven matches will resume on Monday.

0001 SVITOLINA SWEEPS PAST SIERRA Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina had little trouble progressing to the next round, with the ninth seed dispatching Argentina’s Solana Sierra 6-1 6-2 in just 51 minutes.

2020 MEDVEDEV, KOSTYUK ‌ROLL INTO SECOND ROUND Former U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev made light work of Frenchman Hugo Gaston, winning 6-4 6-2 6-4 to reach the second round.

Earlier, 11th seed Marta Kostyuk cruised past Australian Storm Hunter 6-4 6-1 as the Ukrainian looks to make another deep Grand Slam run in New York. 1735 PEGULA ADVANCES

American Jessica Pegula advanced to the second ‌round as the third seed began her campaign at Arthur Ashe on a perfect note, registering a dominant 6-3 6-2 win over Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse. 1730 CILIC WITHDRAWS ‌FROM US OPEN

The 2014 champion Marin Cilic withdrew from the U.S. Open due to injury ahead of his first-round match. Lucky Loser Otto Virtanen was named as his replacement in the competition. 1710 KREJCIKOVA KNOCKED OUT

Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova became the first seeded player to exit the tournament after the 27th seed fell 7-6(4) 6-2 to Uzbekistan's Kamilla Rakhimova in the opening round. Despite saving six match points, the ⁠two-time Grand ​Slam champion could not stave off defeat. 1655 PAOLINI ⁠ADVANCES

Italian Jasmine Paolini battled past Slovenia's Veronika Erjavec, overcoming a second-set wobble before prevailing 6-3 3-6 6-4. The 19th seed cruised through the opening set but had to weather a spirited fightback from ⁠Erjavec before regaining control in the decider to book her place in the second round. 1645 FIRST RESULT OF THE DAY

Unseeded Polish player Kamil Majchrzak defeated Serbia's Hamad Medjedovic 6-3 6-3 6-3, becoming ​the first men's player to advance to the second round. READ MORE

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Alcaraz says uncertainty over comeback fuelled 'intrusive thoughts' 1530 RUUD WITHDRAWS

The 2022 U.S. Open runner-up Casper Ruud withdrew from this year's tournament due to a back injury on the ⁠opening day. The 19th seed was replaced by lucky loser Arthur Gea who will face Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the first round. 1500 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began in ⁠New York, with the temperature hovering around 25 ⁠degrees Celsius. U.S. OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON SUNDAY (prefix number denotes seeding):

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1600 GMT/1200 ET) 3-Jessica Pegula (U.S.) v Elena-Gabriela Ruse (Romania)

7-Daniil Medvedev (Russia) v Hugo Gaston (France) 4-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v Mariano Navone (Argentina)

Venus Williams (U.S.) v Sofia Kenin (U.S.) LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM (1500 GMT/1100 ET)

19-Jasmine Paolini (Italy) v Veronika Erjavec (Slovenia) Coleman Wong (Hong Kong) ‌v 20-Tommy Paul (U.S.)

9-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) v ‌Solana Sierra (Argentina) 15-Alexander Bublik (Kazakhstan) v J.J. Wolf (U.S.)